Final Fantasy 16 release date, trailer, and story for the PS5 timed exclusive

Final Fantasy VII Remake may have skyrocketed the franchise back into the limelight in April 2020, but the Final Fantasy XVI trailer from September 2020 proves the series is as vibrant as ever. The new mainline entry brings some serious Dark Souls meets Game of Thrones vibes to the table that feels like a real return to form for the classic JRPG franchise.

Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy 16.

Is Final Fantasy 16 confirmed?

Yes! Sony opened its September 16 PlayStation 5 showcase with a trailer for Final Fantasy 16, confirming that the game is in development under Square Enix's Creative Business Unit III. That's the same branch of the company that maintains Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and produces the expansions for the MMORPG. This business division, headed up by Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, previously focused exclusively on MMOs, specifically Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XI. This appears to be a glaring exception.

Yoshi-P will serve as producer on the game, and Hiroshi Takai is collaborating with him on the new game. Official materials refer to it as "a single player action-RPG being developed for the PS5," and it will also be a PS5 timed exclusive.

“Yoshi-P” was briefly rumored as the director for FF16 in June 2016, and despite the fact that expressed his frustration, calling the rumors “annoying” and “big fake news,” it would seem that he is indeed involved in a major way.

Is there a Final Fantasy 16 trailer?

Yes! Sony's September 16, 2020 PS5 showcase opened on a trailer subtitled "Awakening" (included above).

It opens on a young warrior with a tattoo on his face watching a bonfire. Their target is "Shiva's Dominant" and "only the Dominant." Quickly, we're shown a disorienting battle between two distinct cultures with each rallying behind familiar Final Fantasy summons of Shiva and Titan, respectively. Each culture seemingly thrives on the magical blessing from a Crystal.

Things shift to a young boy named Joshua (the Archduke's son, apparently) who's protected by a knight in a kingdom that looks an awful lot like Winterfell from Game of Thones. Here's where we finally see some combat, which seems similar to Dark Souls but even more fast-paced as it integrates magically powered attacks. It resembles the Devil May Cry series to an extent.

Later, we learn that Joshua himself is endowed with the power of Phoenix, which makes it seem like he may be the "Dominant" and that this is a term for the human vessel for each Summon. A soldier is also shocked to see Ifrit confront Phoenix directly ("Two fire dominants!), and while that dynamic doesn't make a ton of sense just yet, the logo for the game does depict Phoenix facing off against Ifrit.

"The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough," a voiceover says as we cut to a montage that mixes gameplay action with cinematics. The very end sets up both of these protagonists against one another as mortal enemies, so it seems possible that gameplay will be split between the two of them.

It's also worth noting that during the Tokyo Game Show 2020 in late September, Yoshi-P clarified in an interview that the entire trailer features in-game scenes rather than a pre-rendered selection of footage: "I saw some comments from Americans saying that if we [released a trailer that was all pre-rendered], they wouldn't see the game until 2035 … So we decided to release a proper trailer." (Translated by @aitaikimochi.)

Yoshi-P also said the team was pressed to produce the trailer and didn't have time to fine-tune the graphics, which is to say that the team will release a more polished trailer at some point in the future — and that graphics in the final build of the game will be far better than what we see in the trailer.

When is the Final Fantasy 16 release date?

Shiva is back. Square Enix

There's no official release date just yet, but producer Yoshi-P confirmed in official press materials that "the next big information reveal is scheduled for 2021." While it's possible the game might be released in 2021 following some kind of update earlier in the year, it's far more likely that it'll be released in 2022 or even 2023.

A May 2020 rumor claimed the company would announce FF16 sometime in summer 2020 as a next-gen title, with plans to release it for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022. As noticed by Wccftech in an August 2020 article, a Resetera forums member called Navtra — who has a proven track record predicting events like Sony's June 2020 Future of Gaming presentation — made the bold claim that FF16 "was supposed to get announced in June's event."

"It's supposedly closer than most people would think," Navtra also wrote. "It has some kind of PS5 exclusivity (it was vague back then but it seems to be full timed exclusivity now). And I have no idea why they haven't announced it yet." All of that turned out to be true, so it does seem plausible that their other predictions will hold true.

It seems increasingly more possible that FF16 has been in development for quite some time. A now-deleted recruitment page from April 2019 indicating that Square Enix was hiring developers for “a new key project following Final Fantasy XIV, taking up a challenge for the next generation.” In retrospect, that definitely seems to be the case.

Industry insider Jason Schreier also reportedly stated during a September 24, 2020 episode of his podcast Triple Click that FF16 has been in development for four years (at least since the release of FF15 in 2016) and that it might be released sooner than expected. By all accounts, early 2022 seems totally plausible.

When will we learn more about Final Fantasy 16?

During the aforementioned Tokyo Game Show 2020 presentation, Yoshi-P also teased when we'll learn more information about the game.

"We're focusing on development right now," he said (based on one translation). "At the end of October we'll open a FF16 teaser site with info on characters and world, and the next big info will be in 2021." That website will probably wind up as https://finalfantasyxvi.square-enix-games.com/ by Halloween 2020.

Thus far, we really don't know much about the story, world, or characters beyond what was revealed in the trailer. The two protagonists, in particular, remain unnamed. We also don't really know much about the conflict between warring nations or what anybody's motives are. But more should be revealed before long.

It's also possible that Square-Enix might announce a release date window when the website goes live in late October, though that seems a bit too optimistic to assume.

What type of game is Final Fantasy 16?

Now that's a nice new logo. Square Enix

According to a sketchy leak on 4chan from May 2020, FF16 is going to draw some inspiration from Dark Souls while retaining combat elements from Final Fantasy XV. If the trailer is any indication, then that's totally accurate. In fact, combat looks a touch more fluid and engaging when compared to FF15. It'll definitely be a role-playing game, but FF16 will be closer to a story-forward action game than anything like a classic FF.

There are some other major claims about the structure of the overall world: "a job system and customizable characters set in an open world" with "cities and dungeons within the rich open-world ... and ... free exploration of entire continents." These pieces of the leak seems a bit suspect. While playable characters will no doubt have some kind of progressions system (probably skill trees or something similar), it doesn't seem like it'll have a traditional Final Fantasy job system at all.

Yoshida himself said in a February 2019 interview: "I’d like to see a Final Fantasy that is straightforward fantasy, one that doesn’t have much machinery, and with no mecha in it." It's a funny way to say "this is the kind of Final Fantasy game I'm currently developing," but that's more or less what he was saying.

FF16 does look somewhat similar in scope and setting to FF11, FF12, and the Tactics offshoot series. FF14, however, is obviously the closest point of comparison. This high fantasy setting would let the game distinguish itself from the ongoing FF7 Remake series, which will presumably be around for many years to come.

Will Final Fantasy 16 impact development on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2?

Or maybe the lead will be a boy with his sword? Square Enix

Although the FF7 Remake team includes many often associated with mainline Final Fantasy titles, like Kitase and Nomura, FF16 will not impact the remake series in any way.

Square Enix has internal divisions for every subset of the Final Fantasy franchise. One team might head development for mobile titles, another might focus on remastering old games. In April 2019, there was a massive restructuring of divisions, giving Kitase more power and promoting Yoshida to head of Creative Business Unit III. This unit works on FF14, FF11, and developed Dragon Quest Builders.

A now-deleted recruitment page that first hinted at FF16's existence was precisely for this unit. Yoshida’s team presumably had such an expansive recruitment process to prepare for developing FF16. When it was available, the recruitment page described the title with words like “inaugural” and “core,” implying this upcoming game to be important, like FF16 would hypothetically be.

Square Enix has already done some potential hires for the game. In June 2020, Ryota Suzuki, designer of Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon's Dogma, was reported to have joined Unit III as the Battle Director for an upcoming game. This is undoubtedly FF16, it wouldn’t take away from FF7 Remake Part 2 simply since they’re in completely different teams that are both part of Square Enix.