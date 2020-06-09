Prepare for another descent into madness.

Resident Evil Village was announced as the eighth installment of the horror-survival franchises during Sony’s June 11 PlayStation 5 reveal, and the company has been offering fans of the series a steady trickle of updates ever since.

Most recently, Capcom gave gamers a glimpse at the making of the upcoming title with the release of yet another trailer during the Tokyo Game Show, which kicked off on September 23. That update was supposed to air in August but Capcom decided to push it back to September after a slight hiccup in the company's update schedule.

Since 2017, Capcom has pumped the brakes on Resident Evil’s current storyline to release two remakes: one for RE2 and one for RE3.

Now, Resident Evil Village will bring back the series’ newfound first-person gameplay with a new title that will take inspiration from horror movies like The Exorcist and Blair Witch. Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil VIII: Village.

When is the Resident Evil VIII release date?

At the June 11 PlayStation 5 livestream, Sony and Capcom announced Resident Evil VIllage will be released for the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

A specific release date was not revealed.

When could we hear more about Resident Evil VIIIage?

Capcom teased when fans can expect the next update on 'Resident Evil 8.' Capcom

Capcom revealed that it will have more news to share about Resident Evil VIllage "this winter."

The company hasn't stated if the update will be a part of a bigger next-gen showcase or if it will simply release a new trailer for the title. This update window suggests that more information about the horror-survival title will drop anywhere from December to the end of February .

Is there a Resident Evil VIIIage trailer?

Yes, Capcom has released multiple trailers teasing its next installment of Resident Evil. The most recent one was a deep-dive on how Capcom is approaching the world-building and character design in Resident Evil VIIage compared to Resident Evil 7. The company released its latest teaser during the Tokyo Game Show on September 25.

Here's the developer update below:

The second Resident Evil 3 trailer game fans a first look at gameplay, which was released during Sony's September 16 PS5 showcase.

The initial announcement trailer for Resident Evil VIIIage was released during a previous PS5 announcement back in June 11.

This video only included cinematic cutscenes and teased a bit of the plot for the game:

What platforms could Resident Evil VIII be released on?

During TGS 2020, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil VIIIage might not be a next-gen exclusive after all. Game producer Tsuyoshi Kanda stated that the company is "doing its best" to deliver on a PS4 and Xbox One version of the horror game, during a panel.

"While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we're looking into delivering the experience on Xbox One and PS4 as well," Kanda said. "We're looking into it, but we can't make any promises. However, we will do our best in creating a top-tier survival horror experience on current generation consoles."

That means gamers that want to wait before they shell out for a PS5 or Xbox Series X might be able to play Resident Evil 8 along with early, next-gen adopters.

'Resident Evil 8' might also launch on PS4 and Xbox One. Capcom

How long could the Resident Evil VIII campaign be?

While the extend of Resident Evil VIllage's campaign has not been revealed yet, but Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem claimed to know roughly how long it will be on their Twitter.

"I don't know the exact play time but I've heard pretty reliably out of the RE Engine games it'll be the longest one. Not the absolute longest RE game, I personally suspect it'll be shorter than RE6/RE4, but I've heard it's longer than RE7/RE2/RE3."

RE6 is the longest game in the series, with a 21-hour campaign, while both recent remakes come in at around six to eight hours. So Resident Evil Village will reportedly be somewhere between those two extremes.

What could Resident Evil VIII be about?

In a press release following the Sony PS5 reveal event on June 11, Capcom revealed the following information about Resident Evil Village:

In the debut cinematic trailer released today, Capcom revealed a glimpse of the evocative new setting and storyline of Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil™ series who made a brief appearance in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, leaving Ethan devastated and thrown into an entirely new nightmare.

The first-person action in Resident Evil Village begins when players assume the role of a distraught and shattered Ethan as he seeks to uncover the mysterious new horrors that plague a once peaceful village. Throughout this terrifying journey, players will fight for every breath as they are hunted by vicious new enemies that have infested the snow-capped locale. Channeling the capabilities of next generation consoles, the detailed realism and relentless feeling of fear will increase with each desperate battle for survival, while moments of calm will leave players wondering what new horrors await.

Previously, Dusk Golem had dropped a few tidbits about RE8's alleged “serious departure” from RE7. They said that "hallucinations, occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game" and also noted that RE7 protagonist Ethan Winters would return to fend off “werewolves” in a “snowy village.”

'Resident Evil Village' has a gloomy atmosphere in keeping with that of its predecessors. Capcom

All of that information backed up other details that the RE news site Biohazard Declassified published back in January, which also noted that RE8 would launch with a “clever title.” Now on Monday, Biohazard Declassified published more unconfirmed details that tie into everything we’ve heard about this next chapter.

Here’s a rundown of everything the new site reported:

Occultism will play a big role in RE8 , but there won’t be any magic. Instead there’s a cult that worships the monsters created by the Mold , infectious, fungal superorganism. Players will experience hallucinations due to the Mold being airborne.

The main villain will be named Alan R., a mysterious C ount who lives in a castle and is an esteemed member of “ The Connections ,” the crime syndicate who created the Mold.

A lot of the game will be set outdoors and include areas named: The Castles, Caves, Forests, and Village.

A new playable character named Emily, a woman in her late-20s, will help Ethan on his journey.

Ethan is abducted from a remote life with his wife Mia and wakes up in the Village. He has to find his way back to his home while investigating the unexplained disappearances in the area.

Finally, there will be a host of new enemies including zombies, pale humanoids that look like Ganados, dogs, wolves, werewolves, and monsters that resemble Lickers.

While there's a lot of weight to these leaks, it's worth noting that Chris Redfield's role in Resident Evil Village wasn't mentioned.

Finally, based on a translated interview with Resident Evil Village producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano from Japanese games magazine Famitsu, the upcoming installment will conclude Ethan's storyline.

A Wendigo-like monster in 'Resident Evil VIII: Village.' Sony

The Inverse Analysis — Capcom hasn’t advanced the current RE storyline since the 2017 release of RE7: Biohazard, instead releasing remakes in the years since. So it makes a lot of sense to kickstart the series’ new vision with the release of the PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. But could all of these leaks and rumors really be true?

The RE franchise is notorious for being leaked online ahead of launch to the extent that it feels like an intentional part of the marketing strategy. Both the RE2 and RE3 remakes were leaked before launch and so was Capcom's multiplayer game, Project Resistance.

All of the details we’ve heard from Dusk Golem and Biohazard Declassified, plus the Games Only title leak fit together almost perfectly. All of this aligning information and Capcom's leaky past make it seem almost certain that the launch of RE8 on next-gen consoles might soon be announced.