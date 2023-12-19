It’s always an event when a new character is added to Genshin Impact, but HoYoverse has really been cooking lately with every new character to come out of Fontaine. Most recently in version 4.2, the Hydro Archon Furina became playable. Version 4.3 looks to keep the good times going with Navia, whose amazing kit is only surpassed by how stylish her outfit and animations are. If luck is with you and Navia comes home during her character banner, you will want to treat her well.

Here’s how to build Navia in Genshin Impact.

How to Build Navia in Genshin Impact

Navia is a five-star Geo character whose skillset prioritizes Elemental Skill DMG and ATK. Navia’s playstyle revolves mostly around the Crystallize mechanic, which triggers when Navia’s Geo attacks come into contact with any of the following elements: Cryo, Electro, Hyrdo, or Pyro. In a party, Navia will act as the main DPS of the group with other supporting characters providing the necessary elements to trigger that all-important Crystallize mechanic. This makes Navia one of the best damage dealers in Genshin Impact right now.

Best Weapons for Navia

As a five-star character, Navia has a Signature Weapon available on the Epitome Invocation limited Wish during phase 1 of version 4.3. “Verdict” increases the wearer’s ATK as well as giving a stacking buff to Elemental Skill DMG by activating Crystallize reactions. This makes it tailor-made for getting the most damage out of Navia. Another good five-star option is “Beacon of the Reed Sea.”

If you haven’t had enough luck to gather these five-star Weapons, then “Tidal Shadow” or “Serpent Spine” are both great four-star alternatives that complement Navia’s skills.

5-Star Weapons

Increases ATK by 20 percent. When characters in your party obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain one Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18 percent. The Seal lasts for 15 seconds, and the equipper may have up to two Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2 seconds after their Elemental Skill deals DMG. Beacon of the Reed Sea – After the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20 percent for 8 seconds. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20 percent for 8 seconds. The two aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character's Max HP will be increased by 32 percent.

Don’t miss out on Navia’s Signature Weapon. HoYoverse

4-Star Weapons

After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 24 percent for eight seconds. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Serpent Spine – Every four seconds a character is on the field, they will deal six percent more DMG and take three percent more DMG. This effect has a maximum of five stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by one stack when the character takes DMG.

Best Artifacts for Navia

When it comes to Artifacts for Navia, focus on sets that boost her Elemental Skill DMG and ATK. The best option is the four-piece “Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods” set. Equipping this set increases ATK by 18 percent. In addition, after using an Elemental Skill, gain a 20 percent Geo DMG Bonus for 10 seconds. While under a shield granted by the Crystallize reaction, the above effect will be increased by 150 percent, and this additional increase disappears one second after that shield is lost.

Best Teams for Navia

Parties with Navia should make the Geo character the center of the build. Navia will take the position as the main DPS, dealing out as much damage as possible by using Elemental Skills and taking advantage of the Crystallize reactions. This means you need to have a sub DPS that can combine with Navia’s Geo to trigger Crystallize. You will then want to fill out the party with a shield-forward support character and a healing-forward support character.

Currently, the ideal team for Navia is Fischl as sub DPS, Zhongli as shield support, and Bennett as healing support. Of course, if you don’t have all these characters then fill any space as needed with characters who fit the general requirements of a main DPS Navia build.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, iOS, Android, and PC.