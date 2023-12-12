Everything You Need to Know About Genshin Impact Version 4.3

It seems like only yesterday that Genshin Impact players were first exploring the watery new region of Fontaine and the story of the Hydro Archon, but now with the Fontaine Archon Quest behind us, it's finally time to relax. Version 4.3 of Genshin Impact is the next major update, and it looks to be focused on celebration and fun, a welcome palate cleanser from the heart-wrenching events of 4.2. As with past updates, it will include new and returning character banners and a plethora of limited-time events.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact version 4.3:

What Is the Release Date For Genshin Impact 4.3?

Genshin Impact version 4.3 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 20. This follows the pattern of Genshin Impact and previous Honkai: Star Rail updates, launching roughly every six weeks.

Maintenance for Genshin Impact usually begins at 6 a.m. Chinese Standard Time (UTC +8), which means the 4.3 update should go live on Tuesday, December 19, at 10 p.m. ET in the United States, due to the timezone difference.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Character Banners

Navia becomes a playable character in 4.3. HoYoverse

Genshin Impact’s 4.3 banners will focus on the new playable characters Navia and Chevreuse.

The phase 1 banner will run from December 20 through January 10 and will feature the new Geo five-star character Navia and the returning Cryo five-star Ayaka.

Phase 2 of version 4.3 will run from January 10 through the end of the 4.3 update (approximately January 30). The phase 2 banners will mark the return of Electro five-star Raiden Shogun and Pyro five-star Yoimiya. Chevreuse, a new Pyro four-star character, also debuts on the phase 2 banners.

A new five-star weapon, the Verdict claymore, will debut on the version 4.3 phase 1 weapon banner. As this is Navia’s signature weapon, you will want to make sure you have enough Primogems to get both Navia and Verdict to make her the most powerful she can be.

What Quests Will Come in Genshin Impact 4.3?

The Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program, which you can watch above, revealed quite a bit about the new content players will be able to jump into.

Version 4.2 brought with it the climactic end to the Fontaine Archon Quest, meaning that in 4.3, there is no massive story to follow. Instead, 4.3 will give players a chance to relax a bit and get to know some of the characters of Fontaine better.

The main quest that will be introduced is Rosa Multiflora Chapter: Act I, which is Navia’s first Story Quest. It will follow Navia’s organization, the Spina di Rosula, in its efforts to rebuild the Poisson in the aftermath of the Archon Quest.

What Events Will Come in Genshin Impact 4.3?

Genshin Impact version 4.3 will bring the Fontinalia Film Festival and a plethora of minigames. HoYoverse

As opposed to the dramatic story of 4.2, version 4.3 will be much more light-hearted in its main event. Roses and Muskets will focus on the Fontinalia Film Festival, which celebrates cooperation between Fontaine and Inazuma and brings back some familiar faces we haven’t seen in a while. The event will center around Furina, Ayaka, Ayato, Yoimiya, Chevreuse, and fashionista Chiora’s antics during the festival.

The festival also brings with it a multitude of mini-games. Sharpshooting Zone tasks you with shooting enemies to gain points with limited ammunition. Trick Shots, Tricky Lights is your average combat challenge. Xtreme Drive has you collecting Stabilization Mekaballs (which you can do in co-op). Into the Frame puts you in the director’s chair and tasks you with making a short film of your own. The biggest reward for completing the festival events is a free four-star claymore — Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword — which may be good for Navia if you can’t get Verdict on the weapon banner.

Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp also makes a return in version 4.3, as does Lost Riches. Finally, the last event of 4.3 is Dance of Resolute Will, another standard combat event.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.