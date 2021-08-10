Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Yoimiya Banner

I’d hate to follow Ayaka. As Ayaka’s banner concludes, the five-star Pyro bow character Yoimiya enters the fray. Yoimiya is cursed for being the character that needs to follow Ayaka, one of the longest-gestating characters in Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya is a charming fireworks-maker that players briefly met in the main story, but is she any good? It’s not easy to be the second banner in Genshin Impact Version 2.0.

Here’s everything you need to know before you decide if Yoimiya is worth your time.

When is the Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner end time?

The Yoimiya Banner began on August 10 and will conclude shortly before the Version 2.1 update drops on August 31 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Is there a trailer for the Yoimiya Banner in Genshin Impact?

Yes! You can watch a character demo for Yoimiya below:

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Yoimiya Banner?

The Yoimiya Banner stars the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya and three four-star characters:

The Cryo Bow user, Diona

The Anemo Claymore user, Sayu

The Pyro Claymore wielder, Xinyan

Are you guaranteed to get Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Yoimiya, even if you pull from her Banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a Mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Yoimiya. If that first pity five-star wasn't Yoimiya, your next five-star will be. This means, at most, you'll need 180 wishes to get Yoimiya.

If you participated in a previous Event Banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Yoimiya Banner. Which only means you'll have that much greater chance at obtaining her.

Is Yoimiya a good character in Genshin Impact?

She’s fine. Yoimiya’s skillset allows her to be utilized as a great sub-DPS. She has abilities that will grant your team a sizable attack bonus, allowing you to switch out to your main DPS and reap the rewards.

Yoimiya is also notable for her ability to producing homing arrows with her aimed shot. When you activate her Elemental Burst, every unaimed arrow will have a Pyro effect, making her feel similar to a Catalyst-user for the duration of her burst.

All of these abilities should make Yoimiya feel unique in theory, but she’s just not that powerful. Yoimiya’s actual stats are lackluster and make her difficult to justify including on your team. She’s as passable as any five-star character, but if you already have a Pyro five-star, Yoimiya isn’t good enough that you need to roll for her.

Should you pay for the Yoimiya Banner in Genshin Impact?

No, probably not. The overall banner is fine. In addition to Yoimiya, Sayu is another new character to nab on this banner. If you’re collecting characters, the addition of Sayu is likely the best reason to pay for the Yoimiya banner. Otherwise, it’s a bit lackluster.

Xinyan and Diona can be fantastic support characters for your team, but you don’t need either of them. If you desperately need to build out your team with healers and defense characters, then pull on the banner. If you could hold off, then skip the banner. It’s likely not worth the Primogems you’re considering spending.

What Banner comes after Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

Baal from her in-game boss fight. miHoYo

Yoimiya will be followed by a banner containing the Electro Archon five-star character, Baal, and her four-star aide, Sara. Both characters are currently primed to be ridiculously overpowered. Previous Archons like Zhongli and Venti top tier lists as some of the best characters in the game. It’s likely that Baal will join her contemporaries in the upper echelons of great characters.