So the fountain of Fontaine leaks continue. Lots of the upcoming information about the future of Genshin Impact remains unconfirmed, but it’s enough to generate conversation about the Traveler’s next destination and its Archon, Focalors.

An image of a white-haired girl wearing an azure-colored steampunk jacket and short-shorts appeared during a major Genshin Impact character leak early in January 2023, during which fans started speculating that she was the Hydro Archon based on a description from Uncle Gandhi. Reputable leaker hxg_diluc later claimed that the leaked image was indeed a picture of the Hydro Archon.

It’s going to be a couple more months before Fontaine and even longer until Natlan. However, we can discuss what we know before then. Here’s everything we know so far about the Archon of Justice, Focalors.

When will Focalors come to Genshin Impact?

Focalors likely won’t appear until the Traveler heads to Fontaine in Genshin Impact 4.0. Right now, the Traveler is expected to stay in Sumeru and revisit other countries for at least another four updates. Genshin Impact hasn’t even started its version 3.4 update yet.

What is Focalors’ backstory in Genshin Impact?

Focalors is the Hydro Archon, a.k.a. the God of Justice that presides over the country of Fontaine. Dainsleif describes her as such in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline trailer:

The God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, seeking to judge all other gods. But even she knows not to make an enemy of the divine.

Nahida, the Dendro Archon, briefly talks to the Traveler about Focalors at the end of the Sumeru Archon questline. Focalors apparently doesn’t need to show up to every Fontaine courtroom trial, but she does. She also has the power to override any ruling if she wants to. Based on this information, Focalors holds considerable power over the outcome of these trials and values them enough to attend in her “freetime.” Nahida also said that she had a “unique personality” but doesn’t explain why she thinks so.

What are Focalors’ skills and abilities?

None of Focalors skills and abilities have been revealed via official channels or leaks. The only hint comes from leaker hxg_diluc, who says that she isn’t a Hydro Claymore user.

How intense is Focalors’ personality?

There’s not much information about Focalors’ personality other than what others have implied about her, mainly Dainsleif and Nahida.

Focalors also has a small lore tidbit about her hidden in the Varunada Lazurite Gemstone description, which is used to ascend Hydro characters. Gemstones, a material used for leveling up characters in Genshin Impact, supposedly hold important lore related to Archons. Each Gemstone has a quotation that’s said to be from the god themselves. In Focalors’ case, the Varunada Lazurite Gemstone reads:

My ideals have no stains. I must correct you. People here bear no sins in the eyes of the gods ... Only laws and the Tribunal can judge someone. They can judge even me. So praise my magnificence and purity.

These words match the thoughts of someone who holds judgment and laws above all else, even if they entertain arguably skewed logic. After all, Focalors supposed words imply that a sort of inhuman “perfection” because her ideals have “no stains” and emphasize her own “purity.”

Perhaps this is the “uniqueness” that Nahida mentions.