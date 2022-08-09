Natlan, the land of Pyro, is not even close to coming out. Genshin Impact fans started talking about it, maybe because leakers recently posted about possibly meeting a Fatui Harbinger there. We even know a couple of lore tidbits thanks to Inazuman NPCs, ascension materials, and the Genshin Impact manga. However, Natlan has a couple more roadblocks before Travelers can soak their feet in its volcanic springs. Here’s what we know so far about the country of Natlan, its war-waging culture, and its role in the story.

When will Natlan come to Genshin Impact?

The Teyvat Chapter Storyline preview trailer lists Natlan as the sixth region after Fontaine and before Schneznaya, so there are two regions to go through before we reach it.

Sumeru is coming in Genshin Impact Version 3.0. Genshin Impact version numbers typically correspond with the number of updates in a particular country, so Natlan probably won’t come until Genshin Impact 5.0. It’s been almost two years since Genshin Impact launched in September 2020. We’re almost at Genshin Impact 3.0 in the late summer of 2022.

At this rate, there probably won’t be any official Natlan content until 2023 or even 2024.

What is the Natlan climate?

Aikawa Susumu, the owner of Aisa Bathhouse in Inazuma, mentions Natlan in his business slogan: Experience the glamor of Natlan. When asked about what the “glamor of Natlan” means, he explains that he founded the bathhouse after experiencing the volcanic hot springs in Natlan. He also calls Natlan a country of “red-hot passion, both in name and climate.”

So it probably features extremely hot temperatures and many volcanoes. There’s a hidden tale in the Agnidus Agate gems, but it’s too vague to pinpoint what’s really happening.

What real-life country is Natlan based on?

HoYoverse sometimes draws inspiration from multiple cultures for its fictional countries. So far, Genshin lore enthusiasts believe it’ll be based on Latin American and West African cultures. The Natlan part of the Teyvat Storyline trailer apparently plays guitar and castanets, which is common in Spanish traditional music. It also features tribes like in African culture. Natlan has the same issue as Sumeru, where there isn’t enough early information to pin its inspiration down to specific regions.

Fans are already waiting for Natlan to deliver dark-skinned representation after Sumeru fell short of their expectations.

What is the Genshin Impact Natlan story?

Venti talks to Vennessa, a descendant of a Natlan tribe, in the Genshin Impact manga prologue. HoYoverse

It’s too early to tell how Natlan will fit into the story. After all, we haven’t even reached Sumeru or Fontaine. In the Teyvat Chapter Storyline preview, Dainsleif describes Natlan and its Archon as such:

The rules of war are woven in the womb: The victors shall burn bright, while the losers must turn to ash. When the God of War shares this secret with the Traveler, it is because she has her reasons.

There’ll likely be some kind of fighting involved — or perhaps a history lesson. Vennessa, the first Dandelion Knight and hero of Mondstadt who overthrew the aristocracy, apparently descended from Natlan tribes. Venti called her a “flame-touched Muratan.”

“The Children of Murata, the Lady of Fire, are a hardy people blessed with a head of fiery red hair. But they are few in number and seldom seen in the North,” Venti told Vennessa when explaining her heritage. Vennessa’s tribe passed down the combat skills from her country but not the history.

Genshin leaker Ubatcha also said that we might meet Fatui Harbinger Capitano in Natlan.

What is Natlan’s element in Genshin Impact?

Pyro is Natlan’s signature element. Inazuma is the land of Electro, Liyue is the land of Geo, and Mondstadt is the land of Anemo. Fontaine and Schneznaya, the other two unreleased countries, have Hydro and Cryo.

Who is the Genshin Impact Pyro Archon?

The Pyro Archon is expected to look like Murata Himeko from Honkai Impact 3rd. HoYoverse

Murata has the same name as Murata Himeko, one of HoYoverse’s most well-known characters from Houkai Gakuen 2 and Honkai Impact 3rd. HoYoverse often recycles character designs like with Yae Miko and Yae Sakura, and Raiden Ei and Raiden Mei. So, fans expect that Murata will resemble the Himeko they know from the company’s other games.

Murata has a couple of names including the God of War, Lady of Fire, and Lady of War. She presides over martial arts contests and encourages a culture of combat in her country. Natlan is the country of war, much like its Archon is the embodiment of it. We don’t know much about her besides what Venti said in the Genshin Impact manga.

“She’s also the Lady of War. Back in those days, warriors from every tribe would perform rites of combat and celebrate victories in her name. Come to think of it ... She can be pretty obnoxious at times,” he said of Murata.