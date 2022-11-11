Say “au revoir” to Sumeru. Genshin Impact just wrapped up the latest segment of its Teyvat Chapter Storyline, Act III: Truth Amongst the Pages of Purana. In the end, Dendro Archon Nahida helps the Traveler make sense of the finale and points them in direction of their next destination: Fontaine.

The Traveler isn’t leaving behind Sumeru right away, though. Genshin Impact 3.3 hasn’t even arrived, so there should be plenty of time to gather information about Fontaine before the next jump. HoYoverse has already introduced NPCs from Fontaine in small ways like the Core of Apparatus toymaking event, so we should expect more information to trickle out as the Genshin Impact update number closes in on the big 4.0. Here’s what we know so far about Fontaine, the nation of Justice.

When will Fontaine come to Genshin Impact?

Fontaine probably won’t be available until 2023.

Here’s the estimated timeline based on past updates: Genshin Impact 3.3 is the last update of 2022. Genshin Impact 2.4 was the first update of 2022 and Genshin Impact 3.0 came out in late August. If the journey to Fontaine moves at a similar pace, then Genshin Impact 4.0 (and Fontaine) should come out sometime in the later half of 2023 .

The Traveler typically journeys to another country when the frontmost number of the Genshin Impact update number increases. For example, Genshin Impact 3.2 and Genshin Impact 3.3 will stay in Sumeru. Meanwhile, Genshin Impact 4.0 means something bigger. It’s been a pattern since the jump to Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.0.

What country is Fontaine based on?

Fontaine seems to be based on France. Its name means “fountain” in French, which fits as the home of the Hydro Archon. Also, multiple NPCs from there all have French-sounding names. It’s unclear how else Fontaine mirrors France besides its names.

What is Fontaine’s role in the Genshin Impact story?

At the end of the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Act III, the Traveler decides of their own volition that Fontaine is their next destination. Nahida explains what she knows about the country at the top of her head, including that it operates on a judicial system where a “Chief Justice” judges its people. The Hydro Archon Focalors often shows up to these trials.

As per the Teyvat Chapter Storyline trailer, she lives for the courtroom:

The God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, seeking to judge all other gods. But even she knows not to make an enemy of the divine.

Dainsleif’s narration seems to imply that, while Focalors enjoys judging “all other gods” and her own people, she doesn’t have the delusion of wanting to become an all-powerful being.

What is the signature element of Fontaine?

Fontaine is two things: the nation of Justice and the nation of Hydro. Thus, it’s the Hydro Archon’s home. Its environment will probably reflect this once it goes live.

What is the setting like in Fontaine?

All we know about Fontaine’s setting is from leaks and NPC descriptions. The latest leaks suggest that the country will have a lot of water, not unlike Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Some Genshin Impact channels think this could even mean underwater exploration like in Tower of Fantasy.

Fontaine is known as the nation of justice, but it’s also a hub for arts and technology. Francis, a traveling merchant, calls Fontaine a country of “true beauty and elegance.” Another NPC named Midori says that all the roads are built in mid-air and that flying wagons can take passengers from one side of town to another. There’s also apparently a “special energy system” in Fontaine that’s declining, so people are trying to find alternative resources to replace it.

Who are the Genshin Impact Fontaine characters?

Lyney and Lynette as seen in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline trailer. HoYoverse

Only two playable characters have been showcased for Fontaine. Lyney and Lynette are featured in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline trailer for Fontaine’s portion. These two siblings are dressed in Victorian-style blouses and corsets that reflect Fontaine’s 1900’s French aesthetic.

Who is the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact?

Focalors, the Hydro Archon, serves as Fontaine’s ultimate judge. According to Nahida, she won’t personally preside over individual trials but still appears at almost every one because she seems to enjoy “that sort of atmosphere.” Plus, there’s the allure of the final say. If she disagrees with a verdict, she has the right to change it as the nation’s Archon.

Nahida also said that Focalors has a “very unique personality,” but her statement doesn’t make it obvious what that exactly means. It could be one obsessed with justice. Who knows?