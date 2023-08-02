How to Watch and What to Expect at the Genshin Impact Fontaine Livestream

The next great adventure for the traveler is close to being revealed. Genshin Impact 4.0 should be coming within the next few weeks and HoYoverse is finally ready to stop teasing players with little bits of information and pull back the curtain on the new area of Fontaine.

With a version 4.0 special program officially announced, fans will be eager to learn what to expect. Here’s your guide on how to watch the Genshin Impact version 4.0 livestream.

When Is the Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream?

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account announced on August 2 that fans will finally get a closer look at version 4.0 As Light Rain Falls Without Reason this upcoming Friday, August 4.

The live stream will be held at 7:30 a.m. (UTC-4) which translates to the following times around the world:

East Coast US : 7:30 a.m. (EDT)

: 7:30 a.m. (EDT) West Coast US : 4:30 a.m. (PDT)

: 4:30 a.m. (PDT) Australia : 9:30 p.m.(AEST)

: 9:30 p.m.(AEST) Japan : 8:30 p.m.(JST)

: 8:30 p.m.(JST) UK : 12:30 p.m. (GMT)

: 12:30 p.m. (GMT) Europe: 1:30 p.m. (CEST)

Where To Watch the Genshin Impact 4.0 Live Stream

The 4.0 livestream will be broadcast through the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this link.

The livestream will then be available to watch on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel starting at 8:30 a.m. (UTC-4). This suggests that the livestream itself will last about one hour.

What To Expect From the Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream

Version 4.0 will bring players to the water filled land of Fontaine. HoYoverse

Genshin players will want to tune in to the 4.0 special program as this will be the first time we get a deep dive into the next major content update for Genshin Impact. The biggest thing to expect is an extended look at the new region of Fontaine, its characters, story, and new gameplay mechanics.

Fontaine itself will greatly expand the in-game map with the added wrinkle of including large open areas of water according to numerous leaks. Hopefully, the 4.0 livestream confirms the rumors that Fontaine will introduce a new underwater diving mechanic that will greatly increase the ways players explore the game.

A new trailer feels like a sure thing. It will probably give us a better idea about what the stakes of 4.0 will be. We already know that the traveler and friends will continue their conflict with the Fatui, as trailers have shown off the antagonist Arlecchino, who is “The Knave” of the Fatui Harbingers. What exactly she is up to we don’t know. Expect the 4.0 livestream to give players a better understanding of the main cast of characters they will be interacting with during their Fontaine journey.

Of course, by the end of the livestream, HoYoverse will have announced the official release date for version 4.0, which based on the game’s usual update cycle will be sometime in late August. As is tradition for major version livestreams the character and weapon banners for both halves of the 4.0 update will be revealed in addition to new artifact sets and new quests outside of the main story.

Genshin Impact is available now for PlayStation, PC, and mobile devices.