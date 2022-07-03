It’s leak city, baby! Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks are some of the wilder ones right now thanks to an influx of character details flooding social media. We have the first Dendro characters, including Tighnari, Kusanali, and Collei. Others from Sumeru that aren’t necessarily Dendro like Cyno have also been mentioned in recent leaks, whether it's arguing what their elements are or when they’re coming to the game. Leakers have been tight-lipped about certain aspects of 3.0, so not all the information is out in the open yet. However, it’s only a matter of time before the dam breaks.

Here’s what we know so far about the leaked Genshin Impact 3.0 and Sumeru characters.

Tighnari

Tighnari is supposedly the first 5-star Dendro character coming to the game. He’s a bow user who takes inspiration from Ganyu and Yoimiya’s abilities. Like Ganyu, his charged attacks have two levels. Like Yoimiya, his attacks generate additional arrows that track enemies after the initial hit. His Elemental Skill and Burst are supposed to complement these functions with Dendro DMG.

The most revelatory Tighnari leaks come from prominent Genshin Impact leaker, Blank. Others opted to stay quiet about Tighnari’s kit and appearance in fear of endangering their sources and DMCA strikes on their communities. However, Blank chose to reveal this information early and it’s been widely circulated over the past few days. We even have a closeup of Tighnari’s face.

Collei

Collei is a strange case since we already knew about her from the Genshin Impact manga. There, she becomes friends with Amber after an escapade with the Knights of Favonius. She eventually leaves with Cyno to study in Sumeru, the country of scholars. Those who haven’t read the manga should still be able to enjoy the game without that context, though.

Collei is a Dendro bow user like Tighnari. However, she’s only a four-star, which makes sense because she’s a forest ranger-in training while he’s the leader of their group. Interestingly enough, her kit seems to mirror Amber’s. Her Elemental Burst deploys an exploding cat, much like Amber’s signature Baron Bunny, and her passive is the same as hers too.

Dori

Dori is a traveling merchant with a design that makes her look like a genie from a bottle. Blank claims her full name is Dori Sangemah Bay, not the frequently mentioned “Dori Sange Mahabay.” She’s rumored to be an Electro Claymore user, which checks out based on an action shot of her with a Claymore. Leaks about Dori, Tighnari, Collei, and Kusanali flooded around the same time.

Aside from her weapon and element, Blank also leaked some early details about Dori’s kit. Her Elemental Skill deploys a turret that deals Electro DMG, and her Burst deals Electro DMG to any enemy the active character touches. The Elemental Burst also regenerates HP and elemental particles while active, which is one of the first to have that effect.

Kusanali

We already know about Lesser Lord Kusanali from Genshin Impact story quests. Yae Miko advises the Traveler to look for their sister in Sumeru next, where Kusanali is the Archon. She’s the youngest Archon out of the Seven and only took over after the death of the first Dendro Archon during the Archon War. It’s unclear what her connection is to him or the others.

Al-Haitham

The Genshin fandom has been whispering about a “Su-expy” for weeks. Now, we finally have a face and a name for him: Al-Haitham. His name might also appear as Alhaitham or Al Haitham. Su is a character from Honkai Impact 3rd, so fans were expecting someone who looked like the silver-haired gentlemen. Al-Haitham is only the latest character to take inspiration from Honkai Impact characters, including Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and Venti.

Leakers predict that Al-Haitham will be a Dendro sword user. It’s unclear if he’ll be a five-star or four-star.

Dehya

Genshin fans finally got the tan-skinned character they were asking for. Dehya is the rumored “tall Pyro Claymore lady” that has been circulating around the community. Not much is known about her so far, other than her element and weapon. Her character design features cat ears, blonde highlights in dark hair, and a red and black punk outfit that would give Xinyan a run for her money. As a “tall” character, she’s a similar height as Jean, Ningguang, and the other tall ladies.

Nilou

Nilou sports two dark curved horns on top of her head similar to Ganyu’s red ones. Her outfit looks like something a priestess would wear: a light blue skirt, capelet, and headdress. She also dons a gold, halo-like crown with little spikes sticking out of it and a circlet hanging over her forehead. Early leaks suggested she would be a “tall” character like Dehya, but later ones adjusted to say she’s around Yanfei or Keqing’s size.

The Genshin community mentioned a “ram-horned Hydro sword user” before Nilou’s appearance leaked along with the group of early 3.0 Sumeru characters. She also has a leaked burst animation, which suggests she’s a five-star character. In the animation, she splashes the field with a burst of water and swings around a Hydro-covered sword. It’s unclear what her role is in the story, but it should be significant considering her status as a five-star.

Cyno

We don’t know when Cyno is coming to the game yet. However, he’s the first character from Sumeru that many of us have seen. He’s the featured character in the Genshin Impact Teyvat storyline trailer, seen wearing a blue-violet helmet and carrying a polearm. If he’s the headliner character, that typically means playing an important role in the story. Other featured characters in the storyline trailer include Diluc, Ningguang, and Kamisato Ayaka.

There are a few other names floating around, but not much concrete information about them yet. We’ll be sure to update this article once more information becomes available.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. It’s currently in development for Nintendo Switch.