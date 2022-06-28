Everything you need to know about Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Tighnari could be the first Dendro character in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks are flowing, which means information about Sumeru, the Dendro element, and the first characters we can expect to meet in the upcoming country. In addition to Cyno, Collei, and Dori, we finally have a name for who might be our first Dendro 5-star: Tighnari. The Genshin Impact community first thought that honor would go to Liyue pharmacist Baizhu, but it seems this forest ranger swooped in before he could. Here’s what we know about Tighnari so far.

When will Tighnari come to Genshin Impact?

Tighnari will likely come to Genshin Impact with the 3.0 update which should occur on or around August 23, 2022. HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed his release, but it makes sense he wouldn’t come any earlier than Sumeru. He’s a Dendro character, so he can’t come any earlier than the Dendro element. Sumeru, which is rumored to be the biggest drop of the 3.0 update, is the home of the Dendro element and the Dendro Archon.

We don’t have an image of Tignari yet, but the community predicts he’ll have animal ears and green stripes in his hair.

What are Tignari’s skills and abilities?

Some leakers are opting not to share kit info in fear of DMCAs, but here is one shared by @genshinBLANK. genshinBLANK

As per the latest leaks, Tignari is a Dendro bow user. Leakers found out about him around the same time as Dori and Collei, two other characters coming to the game after the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

Ubatcha calls Tighnari “Dendro Ganyu,” but he’s more of a mix between Yoimiya and the Cocogoat. His charged attacks have two levels — just like Ganyu. However, his attacks also generate additional arrows after they hit an enemy and track them like with Yoimiya’s. His Elemental Skill and Burst deal Dendro DMG and enhance the “heat-seeking” arrows for maximum damage. Warning: Ubatcha labeled this info other “Questionable” and “Sussy Leaks” in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord, meaning it should be taken with a larger grain of salt than usual.

Blank backed this description with more in-depth information about Tighnari’s Charged Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst.

Charged Attack - Level 1: Fires off a Dendro infused arrow that deals Dendro DMG. Level 2: Shoots (Flower Basket) Arrows, dealing Dendro DMG. Upon hitting, it will summon 4 (Hidden Flower) arrows that automatically hone in on nearby enemies, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

Fires off a Dendro infused arrow that deals Dendro DMG. Shoots (Flower Basket) Arrows, dealing Dendro DMG. Upon hitting, it will summon 4 (Hidden Flower) arrows that automatically hone in on nearby enemies, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. Elemental Skill - Throws an object that deals ranged AoE Dendro DMG and generates a field where enemies enter a state of “chaos.” Tighnari gains reduced charge time for his level two Charged Attack for the duration of his skill, or once he fires 3 Charged Attacks.

Throws an object that deals ranged AoE Dendro DMG and generates a field where enemies enter a state of “chaos.” Tighnari gains reduced charge time for his level two Charged Attack for the duration of his skill, or once he fires 3 Charged Attacks. Elemental Burst - Gathers [the power of all seeds] and fires arrows that track down nearby enemies, dealing Dendro DMG. When these shots hit an enemy, they generate additional arrows that track down nearby enemies and deal additional Dendro DMG.

Gathers [the power of all seeds] and fires arrows that track down nearby enemies, dealing Dendro DMG. When these shots hit an enemy, they generate additional arrows that track down nearby enemies and deal additional Dendro DMG. Passive - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the mini-map.

Blank includes the skill names in parentheses with a question mark. This likely means that these names aren’t finalized or less certain than other parts of the description.

What role will Tighnari play in the Genshin Impact story?

Blank, one of the few leakers to share specifics about Tighnari, posted infographics for him and other leaked characters including Collei and Dori. In the infographic, Tighnari is quoted as the Lead Ranger of the Dawson Rainforest. They also apparently have a Dawson Rainforest Survival Guide to help Travellers distinguish edible mushrooms from poisonous ones.

It’s difficult to make a judgment call from this brief excerpt, but Tighnari at least seems well-intentioned. We’ll have to wait to hear more about his role in the Sumeru arc.