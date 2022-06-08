Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Version 3.0

Genshin Impact is ready for its next big jump. Changing the foremost digit in the update number typically signals major additions to come, including new characters, plotlines, events, and other exciting content that progresses the Traveler’s quest to find their sibling. Even better, the next chapter is also expected to introduce the Dendro element. HoYoverse already showed its hand in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. Now, all there’s left to do is wait.

Here’s what we know so far about Genshin Impact version 3.0.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 3.0 release date?

Genshin Impact 3.0 is expected to arrive on August 24, 2022. HoYoverse shared tentative release dates for Version 3.0 to 3.3 in one of its latest blog posts on the HoYoLAB site. Genshin Impact will also run on a 5-week rotating schedule instead of a 6-week one until Version 3.2.

These are the dates for all Genshin Impact updates until the end of the year:

Version 3.0 - expected to be updated on August 24, 2022

Version 3.1 - expected to be updated on September 28, 2022

Version 3.2 - expected to be updated on November 2, 2022

Version 3.3 - expected to be updated on December 7, 2022

These dates are subject to change. However, unless something unexpected like the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay happens, these dates are likely the real deal.

Is Sumeru coming in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update?

Yes, Sumeru is confirmed as the main attraction for Genshin Impact 3.0. At this point, HoYoverse has uploaded tons of teaser content about Sumeru’s culture, climate, and values. Other points of interest include Lesser Lord Kusanali, the Dendro element, and the new Sumeru characters.

What’s after Sumeru? Fontaine, Natlan, and Snezhnaya in that order. One nation for each of the seven elements. We already have one for Anemo (Mondstadt), Geo (Liyue), Electro (Inazuma), and Dendro (Sumeru). That’s far in the future, though, considering Genshin Impact 3.0 isn’t even out yet.

What happened to Genshin Impact version 2.9?

Genshin Impact versions 2.1 to 2.8 imply a Genshin Impact 2.9. However, this isn’t actually the case. HoYoverse jumped from Genshin Impact 1.6 all the way to Genshin Impact 2.0 with the release of Inazuma. The foremost number typically changes with the introduction of a new region. So, like with that scenario, Genshin Impact version 3.0 is expected to introduce Inazuma and a new version number.

There doesn’t seem to be a Genshin Impact 2.9 planned at this time. Likewise, there was never a Genshin Impact version 1.7, 1.8, or 1.9.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.0 character banners?

Will you go for Geo daddy or the first Dendro 5-star? HoYoverse

HoYoverse confirmed the Genshin Impact 3.0 banners in the latest livestream. Here’s who to expect for both halves of the 3.0 update:

Genshin Impact 3.0 (part 1) - Tighnari/Zhongli rerun with Collei as a 4-star

Genshin Impact 3.0 (part 2) - Ganyu/Kokomi reruns with Dori as a 4-star

Tighnari is the first Dendro 5-star in Genshin Impact. However, in case you don’t want him, everyone will receive a free copy of Collei. Since the beginning, HoYoverse has offered at least one free character of each element to complete quests and puzzles. Collei will also have boosted drop rates on Tighnari and Zhongli’s banners.

The second half of Genshin Impact 3.0 won’t have a new 5-star. Instead, it brings back Ganyu and Kokomi for their long-awaited reruns. Dori, another Sumeru character featured in the new Archon Quests, will join them as one of the featured 4-stars on their banners.

What are the new weapons in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Hunter’s Path and End of the Line are coming in Genshin Impact 3.0. HoYoverse

New 5-star weapons typically match their new 5-star character counterparts. As such, Hunter’s Path will probably be an ideal weapon for Tighnari. Nothing’s stopping players from using it on 4-star bow user Collei, though. Here’s the leaked weapon ability from Honey Hunter:

Hunter’s Path (Crit Rate substat): Gain 12 percent All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s.

A 4-star bow called End of the Line will also be featured in Genshin Impact 3.0. A new set of forgeable weapons will also be available, but there’s not much information about them yet.

What are the new bosses in Genshin Impact 3.0?

HoYoverse devs suggest “burning” the Jadeplume boss during its cooldown. HoYoverse

A new element implies new ascension materials, even if the names of the gem fragments and boss drops are still a mystery. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom will probably be a “must-farm” boss for those with Dendro characters based on its description from the Genshin 3.0 livestream. There’s also an Electro Regisvine, which will probably offer Electro gem fragments among other drops.

What are the new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Let’s be real: The Dendro one is the most important. HoYoverse

Each element has an artifact set dedicated to it. In this case, Deepwood Memories is the Dendro DMG-boosting set that players will probably farm for their Dendro characters. Gilded Dreams has some value as an Elemental Mastery set, but only with specific team comps.

Deepwood Memories

2-Piece Set: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%

Dendro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30# for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Gilded Dreams

2-Piece Set: Elemental Master +80

Elemental Master +80 4-Piece Set: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and the Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

What quests can I expect in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update?

The gang’s all here. HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.0 features a new Archon Quest Chapter about the Dendro Archon and the Traveler’s continuing search for their sibling. So far, Archon Quest Chapter III has two acts:

Act I “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark”

Act II “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings”

We don’t know much about what the story will entail. However, the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream did explain that part of the story will have to do with Lesser Lord Kusanali’s growth as an Archon. She’s only 500 years old, which is young compared to the other Archons. She wasn’t even alive until after Khaenri'ah fell.

Tighnari will also have his own Story Quest, like new 5-stars featured on banners typically do.