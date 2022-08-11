It’s time to leave behind Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.8 and jump to the big 3.0. HoYoverse has pulled out all the stops in its drip marketing tactic, hyping its playerbase for Sumeru with teaser content galore. Now, with the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream coming up, it’s time for players to get the full explanation on the new region, the Dendro element, and the already leaked characters. We might not see as many dark-skinned characters as expected, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see any other wild updates that’ll keep the game worth playing.

Here’s how to watch the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream and what to expect from it.

When is the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream start time?

The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream airs on August 13, 2022 at 8 a.m. Eastern on Twitch. If it's anything like past livestreams, then it should rerun on YouTube four hours later at 12 p.m.

Where can I watch the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream?

You can watch the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream on Twitch, YouTube, or even Bilibili with subtitles. Just show up at the scheduled time. Don’t worry if it takes a bit to start up!

Does Genshin Impact 3.0 have a trailer?

Yes, Genshin Impact 3.0 has multiple trailers. It has three preview teasers that feature translated input from the devs, and a promotional video of the Sumeru gang in action.

We suggest watching all of them as an appetizer to the main course coming up:

Also, HoYoverse’s latest promotional video isn’t a preview teaser but a high-quality animation with a preview of the Traveler and new companions in Sumeru. It first dabbled in promotional animation for Inazuma, now it’s doing the same for Sumeru and it’s improving. Definitely heartbeat worthy!

What will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream?

These little fun guys are apparently everywhere in Sumeru. HoYoverse

Sumeru and its characters will probably be the hot topic of the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. HoYoverse has spent the past few weeks releasing story trailers about the new region and introducing players to new characters including Tighnari, Collei, and Dori. It’s a full cast ready to meet Genshin players when they travel to the Traveler’s latest destination.

What are the Genshin Impact 3.0 banners?

New Genshin Impact banners are usually confirmed on the day of the stream. However, the Genshin Impact community has scarily reliable leakers, who have “confirmed” the upcoming banners.

SaveYourPrimos, a Genshin Impact information sharer, pooled information from popular leakers like Uncle Chasm, Ubatcha, and Lumie to deduct the following banners:

Genshin Impact 3.0 first half: Tighnari , a 5-star bow user, will be the first Dendro 5-star featured on a banner. Zhongli will rerun alongside him. Players will receive Collei , a forest ranger trainee, as a free 4-star unit. She’ll also be available to pull from Tighnari’s banner with boosted rates.

, a 5-star bow user, will be the first Dendro 5-star featured on a banner. will rerun alongside him. Players will receive , a forest ranger trainee, as a free 4-star unit. She’ll also be available to pull from Tighnari’s banner with boosted rates. Genshin Impact 3.0 second half: So far, Tighnari is the only Dendro 5-star we should expect. The second half of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update features Ganyu and Kokomi rerun banners with Dori, another 4-star Sumeru character.

Leakers estimate that Genshin Impact 3.0 will start on August 24, 2022. The second half will likely start on September 28, 2022 based on past schedules.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. It’s still in development for Nintendo Switch.