Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.8

Ready for some summer fun? Last year’s beloved Golden Apple Archipelago is back with the calling of a new crew. Genshin Impact 2.8 brings a summer-themed update, starring Kazuha, Fischl, Mona, and Xinyan in a fantasy-fueled adventure. It’s also the debut of Shikanoin Heizou, the first melee catalyst character. We’ll get to know him and the other characters featured in this latest quest in the upcoming update, which will bring events, rewards, and lore.

Here’s what you need to get ready for Genshin Impact 2.8, including when to pre-load and when you can expect the update to be live.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.8 release time?

We advise checking for the update on July 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern. HoYoverse announced that the update would release on July 13, 2022. However, if it’s anything like past updates, it will actually be available to play the night before for those in North America.

Maintenance is expected to start around 5 p.m. Eastern and end at 10 p.m. Eastern, at which point players will be able to dive into the latest update. These times can fluctuate and are based on past maintenance times, not something officially posted in a blog.

You should notice new banners and events after logging into Genshin Impact 2.8. In case you need a refresher, that means the Kazuha and Klee rerun with Heizou as a featured four-star.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.8 maintenance rewards?

Players over Adventure Rank 5 should receive 300 Primogems for their patience based on past updates. These gems should show up in the mail after you download and open the 2.8 update. It translates to about 60 Primogems per hour of maintenance, though the amount doesn’t change if the time fluctuates.

Can you pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.8?

Shikanoin Heizou is an unruly but talented detective. HoYoverse

Yes, but not yet. HoYoverse typically posts when pre-installation is available on its blog and socials. Once that happens, you can follow the instructions below for pre-loading Genshin Impact 2.8 ahead of the update so that you can jump in faster than those who don’t.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.8 on PC

Pre-loading Genshin Impact 2.8 on PC is as easy as re-downloading the launcher from the official website. Just click the Windows icon from the Download page, and then open it on your computer. The “Game Pre-Installation” option appears with a cloud icon next to the Launch button.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.8 on mobile

Genshin Impact offers two ways to pre-load on mobile.

Open the Settings menu from the gear icon in the Paimon dashboard. Then, scroll down to the “Other” tab. There should be a “Pre-Install Resource Package” option waiting there.

Alternatively, you can download the Pre-Install Resource Package from the cloud icon at the bottom of the login screen when you first open the game. It’s on the bottom left.

You’re not done yet. After the update goes live, go to the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android) to finish the job. Search for the Genshin Impact app listing and tap the “Update” button to grab any lingering files needed for launch. You’re good to go after it finishes this last update.

How to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.8 on PS4 and PS5

You can pre-load on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but not as early as you can for PC and mobile. There isn’t a set time for pre-loads on PlayStation. However, we advise checking around 7 p.m. Eastern on July 12 (the day of the update) based on past updates.

Select the Genshin Impact icon from the PlayStation home screen and click the Options button from your DualShock. There should be a “Check for Update” command in the dropdown menu. If there isn’t an update available yet, check back in the next 20 minutes.

Worst-case scenario, you have to wait until the update goes live at approximately 10 p.m. Eastern to download it.