Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's archipelago

Genshin Impact has been on break, metaphorically. For numerous patches, players have been waiting for the game to introduce a new region. Most of the anxious foot tapping has been in anticipation of Inazuma, a Japanese-inspired region. Despite believing to know what was to come, Version 1.6 has shaken up the status quo by introducing a new archipelago region.

What secrets does this unexpected region hold? Is it permanent? Is it related to Inazuma? Here’s what we know about the new archipelago region coming in Version 1.6.

When is the Genshin Impact archipelago release date?

The new archipelago region will become part of the Genshin Impact map with the release of Version 1.6 on June 9, 2021.

What are the Genshin Impact archipelago activities?

When it’s available, the region will grant access to a host of activities including using a new boat-ish vehicle known as a Waverider to sail across large bodies of water. You’ll also be able to use the Waverider to partake in combat. It has a cannon system equipped for just that purpose.

The archipelago will also host numerous new puzzles and events. Seemingly most if not all of the Version 1.6 events will be situated in the archipelago area. This includes numerous mini-games, Legend Of The Vagabond Sword, and Echoing Tales.

Lastly, the region will grant players access to new resources like Sea Ganoderma and the Maguu Kenki boss fight. Both are necessary resources to level up Kazuha, the new character from Inazuma.

Is the Genshin Impact archipelago permanent?

The archipelago is the first new region Genshin Impact has had since Dragonspine was added in Version 1.2. It’s also home to numerous new items that are essential for maxing out the ascension and talent levels for the new character, Kazuha.

Despite all the reasons that it should stay, a representative from miHoYo confirmed to Inverse over email that the archipelago will only be available during Version 1.6. There’s always a chance that it could return for another stretch of time in future updates, but prepare to bid it adieu once Version 1.6 concludes.

Is the Genshin Impact archipelago connected to Inazuma?

The archipelago certainly isn’t a preview for the Inazuma region, but it might house some links to the upcoming region?

The new Maguu Kenki boss on the archipelago comes from Inazuma. Perhaps the islands hold similarly small connections throughout the location? We’ll only be able to know for sure once the update arrives and we get a chance to explore the new area.