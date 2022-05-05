Genshin Impact 2.7 delay update suggests Hoyoverse's troubles are far from over

HoYoverse runs on a steady six-week schedule. Its Genshin Impact livestreams and updates have always arrived on time — until recently. On Wednesday, April 26, fans started to worry when there was no announcement about the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream, which was expected to air that Friday. We only later learned about the indefinite 2.7 delays and extended Ayaka banner as a result. What fans might not realize is that it has to do with the current situation in Shanghai, China.

HoYoverse, which is still called miHoYo in China, is mainly based in Shanghai. The seaside city is currently under a five-week lockdown that was supposed to end this week, but it’s been extended because of continuous cases in the community. Citizens have endured mass testing and food shortages as a result of the spike, with a questionable number dying. As per the Associated Press, the Shanghai quarantine was the “most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years” next to the one in Wuhan where the pandemic started.

Genshin Impact fans are famously demanding in the case of any inconvenience. Of course, some of them weren’t thrilled about the delay, even after learning the news. Thankfully, many of them also instead took a moment to wish the company well on its social media feed. Many have also taken to reminding more impatient community members to consider the perils its employees are facing instead of demanding “freemogems” — which, by the way, they are offering due to the delays.

“Take care Mihoyo. All of you. Like legit, y’all be starving and screaming it’s scary. Take care,” one fan on Twitter wrote.

Genshin community members including GenshinUpdate and Enviosity backed the company, asking commenters to stay respectful. HoYoverse hasn’t officially mentioned the reason for its delay on English channels. However, it’s released Chinese statements about its efforts and the delay on local ones.

“Mihoyo is with you to protect Shanghai together.”

What Genshin fans might not know is that miHoYo isn’t just sitting back: it's actively helping its community during the lockdown. One Redditor also shared a miHoYo poster that detailed what the company is doing to help its city during the lockdown. A rough translation from the poster reads, “Mihoyo is with you to protect Shanghai together.”

As per the translation, the company delivered two batches of food supply packages and resources to its staff and offered livestreams and professional psychologists for mental health support. In addition to supporting its staff, the company has been donating supplies to its local communities, including thousands of PPE masks and mercs to children in nearby hospitals.

HoYoverse acknowledges the delayed Genshin Impact 2.7 update but is putting its staff and community first. “COVID delayed our schedule, but it won't stop the warmth and emotions within us,” reads the translation. “We believe the day of the reunion will be soon.”

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. The Genshin Impact 2.7 update has been indefinitely delayed. We reached out to HoYoverse for comment but haven’t received a response at this time.