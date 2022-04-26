The Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream is almost here. This latest broadcast could finally reveal official information for Yelan, a mysterious five-star Hydro bow user, and another member of Arataki Itto’s gang, Electro sword user Kuki Shinobu. HoYoverse has yet to confirm any of the main events or banners coming in the 2.7 update. Still, leakers have a solid outline of what to expect in terms of character banners and events. Now, all there is to do is watch the official livestream and confirm for ourselves. Here’s how you can tune in to the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream and what to expect from it.

Genshin Impact Version 2.7 livestream start time

The Genshin Impact Version 2.7 livestream should air on Friday, April 29, 2022. Right on schedule. Like the Version 2.6 livestream, it should start at 8 a.m. EST and will likely not go back to 7 a.m. This follows HoYoverse’s schedule with a Genshin Impact livestream about upcoming updates every six weeks, approximately two weeks before the actual update.

Note that HoYoverse has yet to confirm this livestream time. We expect the company to confirm via Twitter and the HoYoverse blog over the next few days.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 livestream

Genshin Impact livestreams typically air on Twitch and then are uploaded to YouTube later in the day for folks who couldn’t make it to the live broadcast. All supported languages including Chinese, Japanese, and Korean should air at the same time. Players who can’t watch the stream live can still claim Primogem codes 24 hours after the original broadcast.

What will be revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 livestream?

As with most Genshin Impact livestreams, voice actors are expected to update players on upcoming character banners and events along with any new content. Last time, it was the Chasm, Kamisato Ayato, and the Irodori Festival taking up the main spot. This time, Yelan and some of the leaked events should take up most of the spotlight. There’s always room for surprises, though. Multiple events, including The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival, have leaked before their official debut. We’ll have to wait and see which ones are the real deal.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 banners?

Kamisato Ayato and Ayaka just ran in separate banners this past update. HoYoverse

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu were announced as playable characters shortly before the Genshin Impact 2.6 update. Leaker Lumie Lumie predicts that Yelan will be the featured 5-star on the first Genshin 2.7 banner and Shinobu will be one of the supporting four-star characters on the next banner.

Uncle Y, another reliable Genshin leaker, claims that Arataki Itto will be the second featured five-star, which would make sense because he’s the leader of Shinobu’s gang. He also noted that Xiao would rerun alongside Yelan with Noelle, Barbara, and Yanfei as the three accompanying four-stars. Yelan and Xiao will have their signature weapons featured on the limited-time weapon banner — the Aqua Simulacra and the Primordial Jade Spear. Unfortunately, Uncle Y doesn’t have much information about the two other four-stars running with Itto.

Xiao would be an interesting rerun, considering it hasn’t been that long since his last one. Leakers suggest that this could be because he’s a main character in the Perilous Trail event quest. If the rerun rumor is true, Xiao would join Childe and Venti as some of the first characters to receive a third run. As per the latest leaks, Kazuha is still expected to appear in Genshin Impact Version 2.8 rather than Version 2.7.