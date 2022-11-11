Say “au revoir” to Sumeru. Genshin Impact is ready to introduce a new region alongside the next big update for the game in version 4.0. After months of leaks and speculation about what the water region has in store for players, we finally have concrete information thanks to the Genshin Impact version 4.0 livestream.

The traveler will be starting their adventure sooner than expected, so catch up on everything you need to know about Fontaine in Genshin Impact version 4.0.

When Will Fontaine Come to Genshin Impact?

Patch 4.0 will bring a new nation and characters for players to encounter. Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact will expand to include Fontaine in its 4.0 update. Thanks to the official version 4.0 livestream we finally have a date for the new update. It will launch on August 16.

Is There a Genshin Impact 4.0 Trailer?

Yes! A lengthy new trailer for Genshin version 4.0 was released during the version 4.0 livestream and it gives a good look at all the highlights: new characters, a new area, new mechanics, and plenty of story teases. Check it out:

In addition to showing off the watery nation of Fontaine, it also reveals several characters including 4.0’s villain and perhaps the Hydro Archon.

What Country Is Fontaine Based On?

Fontaine seems to be based on France. Its name means “fountain” in French, which fits as the home of the Hydro Archon. Also, numerous NPCs from there have French-sounding names.

What Is Fontaine’s Role in the Genshin Impact Story?

Focalors watches over the Fontaine court. HoYoverse

The latest trailer for Genshin Impact 4.0 sets the stage for Fontaine to be another climactic confrontation between the Traveler and the Fatui Harbingers. This time the traveler and company will be going head-to-head with Arlecchino, “The Knave”.

A prophecy says that all of Fontaine will be drowned in water, leaving only the Hydro Archon to sit and see the ruin. The Archon in question is Focalors, who is said to rule over the court of Fontaine with disinterest at most.

At the end of the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Act III, the Traveler decides of their own volition that Fontaine is their next destination. Nahida explains what she knows about the country at the top of her head, including that it operates on a judicial system where a “Chief Justice” judges its people. The Hydro Archon Focalors often shows up to these trials.

As per the Teyvat Chapter Storyline trailer, she lives for the courtroom:

The God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, seeking to judge all other gods. But even she knows not to make an enemy of the divine.

Theatre and justice seem to be central themes and motifs of 4.0 and Fontaine. The implication being that Focalors sees the justice system of Fontaine as a sort of show in itself for her entertainment.

Based on the trailer it is likely the traveler will find themselves on the wrong side of the law in Fontaine and having to prove their innocence while also trying to save the nation itself. Along the way players will encounter new characters such as Chlroinde and Navia who fans already think have a more complicated relationship than they let on.

What Is the Environment Like in Fontaine?

Players will be able to explore underwater in Fontaine. HoYoverse

The defining element of Fontaine is how much water the area has. The nation itself is surrounded by water and the larger region players will be able to explore includes sprawling bodies of water surrounding islands. This allows for the most interesting new mechanic coming to 4.0 — underwater exploration. But the underwater adventure won’t just be about exploring, you will also be engaging in combat, so be on the lookout.

Fontaine is known as the nation of justice, but it’s also a hub for arts and technology. Francis, a traveling merchant, calls Fontaine a country of “true beauty and elegance.” Another NPC named Midori says that all the roads are built in mid-air and that flying wagons can take passengers from one side of town to another. There’s also apparently a “special energy system” in Fontaine that’s declining, so people are trying to find alternative resources to replace it.

What are the Genshin Impact 4.0 Banners?

New banners bring Fontaine characters and the return of fan favorites. HoYoverse

A new major update means new banners to pull for. As ever, the 4.0 banners will be split up into two phases.

The first banner features Fontaine characters Lyney and Lynette. Lyney is a new five-star Pyro character, while Lynette is a four-star Anemo character. Remember that by reaching Adventure Rank 25 you can get Lynette for free! The banner also marks the return of the five-star Hydro character Yelan, so if you don’t already have her, then prepare to make all the wishes you can.

The second phase of 4.0 banners will begin on September 6. It will mark the return of Tartaglia and Zhonglie, both five-star characters that are great additions to any team. The main event is the new character Freminet, sibling of Lyney and Lynette, who is a four-star Cryo character.