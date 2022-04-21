Though new characters like Ayato and Yae Miko arrive in Genshin Impact all the time, it's hard to beat old favorites. Since day one, Bennett has been buffing parties with his incredible burst, and chances are he's provided more value to players than any damage-dealer ever could. Just like Xingqiu, he remains one of the handiest support characters in the game.

Unlike Xingqiu and the Irodori Festival, there hasn't been an opportunity to grab Bennett for free recently. He's always available on the Wanderlust Invocation standard wish banner, but without boosted rates, it's a bit like throwing primogems into the void. Still, he turns up pretty often on character banners as with both Kokomi and the Raiden Shogun, and who knows what Genshin Impact 2.7 will hold.

But even if you do land Bennett, you're still going to need a weapon and artifacts to make the most of him. In this Genshin Impact Bennett build guide, we'll run through his best setup, as well as a no-spend alternative that's pretty darn good if you don’t want to throw wishes into the weapon banner.

The best Genshin Impact Bennett build

Bennett is a simple guy, and his role as a Pyro support character is equally straightforward. His Fantastic Voyage burst is his primary strength, as it creates an AoE that both heals characters up to 70 percent of their health and buffs their attack based on Bennett's own attack. It's one of the main reasons he's such a popular character: simply whack down his burst and watch as all of your characters start hitting much harder. His Passion Overload skill also has a short cooldown and is a great way of gathering energy particles for his burst.

If you want to utilize Bennett's burst effectively, you'll want a build that prioritizes energy recharge so he can use it often, boosts his attack to increase the buff it provides, and adds some extra support to stack alongside it.

Weapon : Sacrificial Sword or Favonius Sword

: Sacrificial Sword or Favonius Sword Artifact : (4) Noblesse Oblige

The four-star Sacrificial Sword is a go-to weapon for support characters with powerful bursts, and it works perfectly for Bennett. It boosts energy recharge as a substat, but also provides a 40 percent chance to end a skill's cooldown straight away when you use it. Bennett's skill is great for producing energy particles, so this potentially means you can hit twice in rapid succession and recharge a big chunk of his burst.

Another alternative is the Favonius Sword. This four-star weapon also boosts energy recharge, and crits have a 60 percent chance to produce energy particles. The only disadvantage with this one is you'll have to build crit rate and crit damage for the effect to activate, and Bennett will have to be on the field a lot longer in order to attack enemies and make it effective.

For artifacts, a four-piece set of Noblesse Oblige is the best option. The two-piece effect increases burst damage by 20 percent, which is pretty useless in this context, but the four-piece buffs all party members' attacks by 20 percent for 12 seconds when you use a burst. This stacks perfectly alongside the attack boost that Fantastic Voyage provides, helping Bennett push your team's damage even further into the stratosphere.

In terms of stat priority: attack, energy recharge, and HP are the most important if you purely want to rely on his burst. Attack will increase the buff that his burst provides and more energy recharge will help him use it often. HP is also valuable if you want to use Bennett as a healer since it will boost the healing power of Fantastic Voyage.

Bennett may have bad luck when it comes to adventures, but he’s still one of Genshin Impact’s best characters miHoYo

Genshin Impact Bennett F2P build

While Sacrificial Sword and Favonius Sword are both great weapons, there is also a decent no-spend option:

Weapon : Amenoma Kageuchi

: Amenoma Kageuchi Artifact : (4) Noblesse Oblige

The four-star Amenoma Kageuchi is a strong pick for Bennett as its ability provides a way to regenerate energy for his burst, and it also increases attack. Every time you use a skill you gain a Succession Seed, up to a maximum of three. Then, when you use your burst, each seed regenerates six energy. Since this is a forgeable weapon, it can be refined for free, increasing the amount of energy that each seed restores. To get the Amenoma Kageuchi diagram, you have to complete the Farmer's Treasure quest in Inazuma.

In terms of artifacts, four pieces of Noblesse Oblige are still the best option if you want to prioritize Bennett's burst, but if you don't have that set, there are other choices. Two pieces of Maiden Beloved, for example, provide a 15 percent increase in healing effectiveness. Other two-pieces like Scholar, The Exile, or Emblem of Severed Fate buff energy recharge, which is always useful for a burst-orientated build. There are also plenty of two-pieces that increase attack, like Gladiator's Finale or Shimenawa's Reminiscence, strengthening the buff granted by Bennett's burst.

For stats, you'll want attack, energy recharge, and HP, much the same as in the build above. If you do go with a two-piece that provides energy recharge or attack, it's important to make sure that you build plenty of both. This way Fantastic Voyage will provide a hefty buff to attack, and you also won't have any trouble charging it.

And that's the best Genshin Impact Bennett build. He's always available on the Wanderlust Invocation banner, so good luck grabbing him!