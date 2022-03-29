Genshin Impact Ayato build strengthens his powerful Shunsuiken attacks

The new version of Genshin Impact is here, and you might be considering dropping some wishes on Ayaka's big bro, Ayato. He's a very strong-sounding character. His fast-hitting Shunsuiken normal attacks, and the new complementary Echoes of an Offering artifact set that arrives with the Chasm region, make him a tempting prospect, to say the least.

Ayaka and Venti are both still top-tier characters so you might want to wish for the bard instead, wait for Ayaka, or even hold onto those wishes for the next version in the hopes of a Kazuha or Klee rerun. With miHoYo having just revealed Yelan and the newcomer, Kuki Shinobu, Genshin Impact 2.7 is already shaping up to feature both fresh faces and familiar ones.

That said, if you are wishing for Ayaka's brother, this Genshin Impact Ayato build guide should help give you some ideas for equipping the head of the Kamisato Clan. We've got a top-tier build, and a free-to-play one if you're less fond of hurling your wishes into the weapon banner.

We’ll be meeting Ayato in Genshin Impact 2.6 as part of Ritou’s Irodori Festival. miHoYo

The best Genshin Impact Ayato build

First and foremost, Ayato is a damage-dealer with a focus on normal attacks. He has a special variant known as Shunsuiken that he activates with his elemental skill. These AoE Hydro slashes hit faster than regular normal attacks, and gain increased damage with the Namisen stacks that Ayato gains every time one of the slashes lands. He can stack up to four of these, and each buffs the damage of those Shunsuiken Slashes, based upon his max HP.

Once you unlock his passive skill, Kamisato Art: Mine Wo Matoishi Kiyotaki, he'll gain two Namisen stacks as soon as he activates it, and max stacks when the water illusion it creates explodes. In this sense, a good Ayato build gives him lots of HP to maximize the effect of the Namisen, but also prioritizes critical rate and critical damage, to make the most of the fast-hitting Shunsuiken strikes:

Weapon : Haran Geppaku Futsu or Primordial Jade Cutter

: Haran Geppaku Futsu or Primordial Jade Cutter Artifact : (4) Echoes of an Offering

Ayato's five-star sword, Haran Geppaku Futsu, is available alongside him on the Epitome Invocation banner, and its ability perfectly suits his playstyle. First off, it boosts critical rate as a substat, which is rather useful with his fast attacks. It also boosts elemental damage by 12 percent and adds a stackable called Wavespikes. You get one of these every time another character uses an elemental skill, up to a maximum of two, then when Ayato uses his elemental skill, each of these stacks is converted into a 20 percent normal attack buff for eight seconds.

Considering you're likely to use a couple of elemental skills in the form of shields or a turret, these Wavespikes are very easy to get and grant Ayato a massive bonus to his Shunsuiken normal attacks. However, if you already have the five-star Primordial Jade Cutter, this is another excellent choice for Ayato. The sword boosts HP, critical rate, and grants an attack bonus based on 1.2 percent of the wielder's max HP. Since you'll be building HP anyway to take advantage of the Namisen effect, this weapon synergizes super well.

In terms of artifacts, you can tell the new Echoes of an Offering set was made with Ayato in mind. Two pieces increase attack by 18 percent, while four pieces add a new effect called Valley Rite. When you hit an opponent with a normal attack, there is a 36 percent chance that this triggers, boosting normal attack damage by 70 percent of attack for that hit. If it fails to trigger, the odds of it occurring with the next attack are increased by 20 percent.

Considering how fast Ayato is going to be hitting enemies with his Shunsuiken normal attacks, Valley Rite should trigger pretty often. When you also take into account Wavespikes from the sword, Namisen stacks, and crits, he should be a force to reckon with.

Ayato’s sister, Ayaka, is receiving a rerun in the second half of version 2.6 miHoYo

Genshin Impact Ayato F2P build

If you don't feel like throwing wishes into the weapon banner void, then you're in luck. There is an excellent three-star weapon for Ayato:

Weapon : Harbinger of Dawn

: Harbinger of Dawn Artifact : (4) Echoes of an Offering

The Harbinger of Dawn boosts critical damage as a substat, and increases critical rate by 14 percent when HP is above 90 percent. Provided you've got a decent healer or shielder, this should easily be achievable, and will grant Ayato a healthy boost to his crit potential. If you already happen to have one, as with Ayaka, the four-star Black Sword is a good pick for Ayato too. It boosts critical rate, buffs normal and charged attacks by 20 percent, and critical hits regenerate 60 percent of attack as health once every five seconds.

For artifacts, you'll also want the Echoes of an Offering set that you can get from the new domain in The Chasm. If you don't feel like farming artifacts, Gladiator's Finale, Heart of Depth, or a mixture of the two would work well for a Hydro damage and attack boost. As above, in terms of stats you'll want to prioritize HP to strengthen the Namisen effect, as well as critical rate, critical damage, and attack. You'll also want to build some energy recharge, but considering Ayato regenerates two energy every second up to 40 when off the field, it's not as vital. It mainly depends on how often you want to use his burst. A Hydro damage bonus artifact wouldn't be bad either.

And that's our Genshin Impact Ayato build guide. Good luck with grabbing him!