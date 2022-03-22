7 essential items to farm for Ayato in Genshin Impact Version 2.6

The new Hydro character for Genshin Impact, Ayato, is almost here. Ayaka's boba-loving big brother is one of the first banners for Version 2.6, alongside Venti's long-awaited rerun. In the second half of the new version, Ayaka also returns for a rerun. Sadly, this means all you Kazuha and Klee fans will have to wait a little longer.

The upcoming version also sees us delve into the long-rumored region of The Chasm for the next chapter in the Archon quest. We'll be teaming with Dainsleif yet again to foil an abyss order scheme deep down in the mines of the new area.

Still, if you're planning on wishing for Ayato, you're going to need materials to level him. As with every Genshin Impact farm, you can never start too soon, so here's everything you'll need to ascend Ayato, and where you can find it in-game.

Even though Ayato was mentioned all the way back in version 2.0, he’s only just arriving as a playable character. miHoYo

Ayato Character Ascension Materials

Varunada Lazurite (1 Sliver, 9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, 6 Gemstones)

46 Dew of Repudiation

168 Sakura Bloom

Handguard materials (18 Old, 30 Kageuchi, 36 Famed)

To level Ayato you'll also need 430-ish Hero's Wit and 420,000 Mora for the ascensions.

Ayato Talent Ascension Materials

“Elegance” scrolls (3 Teachings, 21 Guides, 38 Philosophies)

Handguard materials (6 Old, 22 Kageuchi, 31 Famed)

6 Mudra of the Malefic General

1 Crown of Insight

You'll also need 1,625,000 Mora for each talent fully leveled.

Where to find Ayato's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Here's where to find each of Ayato's talent and character ascension materials:

Varunada Lazurite and Dew of Repudiation

You can get Varunada Lazurite from any Hydro boss, such as the Oceanid, but in this case, you should fight the Hydro Hypostasis as it also drops the Dew of Repudiation that you'll also need. The Hydro Hypostasis is found in a cave on Watatsumi Island. Since bosses respawn pretty quick, the best way to farm this one is to find a speedy way to beat it, teleport away, then head back after a few minutes to rinse and repeat.

Sakura Bloom

These purple blooms are dotted across Narukami Island in Inazuma, but particularly around Mt. Yougou and the Sacred Sakura at its peak. In order to collect them, you'll have to use Electro abilities and attacks on the purple clouds, so it's a good idea to bring an Electro archer like Fischl or Sara, or a catalyst-user like Lisa, just so you don't have to wait for a skill cooldown.

You need 168 altogether and there are 74 available on the map, meaning you'll have to make a few decent farms to get them. All of their locations can be found on the official Genshin Impact map.

There are Sakura Blooms located all across Narukami Island. miHoYo

Handguard materials

Just like Ayaka, her brother needs Handguards, a material dropped by the Nobushi swordsmen enemies across Inazuma. Your world level will also change the rarity of Handguard that they drop. You can farm them across Inazuma and on Jinren Island, north of Narukami, but one of the best ways is to do the Inazuma Blossoms of Wealth or Wisdom, since that also earns you character xp materials and Mora.

"Elegance" scrolls

You can farm these scrolls in the Violet Court domain in Inazuma on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. To speed up your farming process, you'll want to use Condensed Resin to claim double rewards for every completion. You get the recipe for Condensed Resin by reaching reputation level three in Liyue, but you'll also need Crystal Cores to make it. You can get these from the Crystal Flies around the big tree at Windtrace, and by the entrance to the domain in the Guyun Stone Forest.

Mudra of the Malefic General

For Ayato's weekly boss material, you'll be fighting the new Guardian of Eternity. Like all weekly bosses, you have to complete a story quest to unlock them. In this case, it's the second part of the Raiden Shogun's story quest. If you're unlucky with your material drops, you can also craft the Mudra from other boss materials using Dream Solvent, which is a random reward from all weekly bosses.

If you want to ascend Ayato, you’re going to have to fight the new Raiden Shogun boss. miHoYo

Crown of Insight

These rare talent ascension materials are only available in two ways. The first is to upgrade the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine with Crimson Agate, or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma with Electro Sigils, though both offer a limited number. The second is through seasonal events such as the recent Three Realms Gateway offering. There is usually one event per season that offers a crown in its event shop.

Mora

Mora makes the world go round, and you're going to need lots, especially for talent ascension. You can get a decent amount of Mora by using Condensed Resin with the Blossoms of Wealth located across the map to claim double rewards. Ley Line Overflow also increases blossom rewards, and there's one coming up in Genshin Impact 2.6. Sadly, this usually occurs at the end of the version, though, so you'd have to wait a long time to use your shiny new Ayato.

That's all the Genshin Impact Ayato materials and where to find them. We hope you get him!