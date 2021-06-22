3 vital items to farm before Ayaka joins Genshin Impact in Version 2.0

Several Genshin Impact leaks hint that the next update will take us to the island nation of Inazuma where we’ll meet the Cryo Swordswoman Ayaka.

She could be an excellent addition to your squad, but as always, you’ll have to grind for items to level up new characters like Ayaka. Luckily, the acclaimed Genshin Impact datamining website, Honey Impact, has already uncovered what’s needed to max out Ayaka’s Talent and Ascension levels. You can prepare for the update significantly ahead of her arrival.

Here are 3 essential items to farm before the next update, which has yet to be confirmed as Version 1.7. or Version 2.0.

What are Ayaka's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

All the Ayaka Upgrade Materials. u/Deviltakoyaki / miHoYo

According to the beta test server, upgrading Ayaka’s talents requires "Elegance" talent scrolls, Tsuba-themed items, three Crowns of Insight, and Bloodjade Branches. Meanwhile, to ascend Ayaka and unlock her level caps, you'll need a mix of Shiva Jade, Perpetual Hearts, Sakura Bloom, and again Tsuba-themed items.

Now, that’s certainly a list of items. It’s likely that you only recognize 2-3 of the mentioned items. Unfortunately, almost all of the materials needed for Ayaka can only be farmed in the upcoming Inazuma region.

From her list, you can currently only farm Crowns of Insight, BloodJade Branches, and Shiva Jade.

Here’s how you can get the job done.

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Of course, that includes Ayaka. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events at a rate of around one Crown per event.

If you can’t wait for another event, you can also nab a Crown of Insight by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Ayaka celebrating the new year. miHoYo

Where can you farm BloodJade Branch in Genshin Impact?

You can farm this by defeating Azhdaha, a new weekly boss that joined Genshin Impact in version 1.5.

This quest only becomes available after completing Act 2 of Zhongli’s story quest. After that, you’ll be to find the Azhdaha by the Dragon-Queller tree in his very own trounce domain.

Where can you farm Shiva Jade in Genshin Impact?

Ayaka is a Cryo character, meaning she requires a hardy helping of Shiva Jade to reach her maximum level. The easiest way to consistently find Shiva Jade is by defeating the Cryo Regisvine in Dragonspine. On occasion, you'll receive Shiva Jade for defeating other bosses like the Wolf of the North in Mondstadt and Childe in Liyue. Alternatively, Shiva Jade can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

Ayaka requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If have any overflow, all Shiva Jade can be crafted into higher levels using an Alchemy Bench.