WandaVision Episode 6 leak could confirm a jaw-dropping MCU debut

Though it had a slow start, WandaVision is pulling no punches with its reveals now. Episode 4 brought back Agent Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis, plus revealed "Geraldine" to be Monica Rambeau. It also provided context surrounding the non-Avengers perspective to the "Blip" and the losses that involved, and had a terrifying image of Vision. It doesn't seem like there's a way the show could get any more twisty and turny, but a new leak seemingly confirms the most outlandish casting rumor surrounding the show.

Warning! Major spoilers for WandaVision ahead!

Eight months ago, before WandaVision hype truly started in earnest, reputable leaker Murphy's Multiverse released an ambitious claim onto the internet — WandaVision, the first streaming series to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, would include an appearance by Evan Peters . Peters played Quicksilver, a non-canon parallel to Wanda's brother Pietro, in the X-Men franchise, but the possibility of crossover seemed dubious at best.

Then, after WandaVision's game-changing fourth episode, another leak hit the internet. This one was from a much more dubious source, and appears to be the "Previously on..." section from Episode 7, meaning the events within it are from Episode 6, slated for release on February 12.

Wanda in her Halloween costume as seen in the WandaVision trailer. Marvel Entertainment

The leak shows Wanda in the Halloween costume version of her Scarlet Witch getup seen in the trailer, along with a few new faces that are welcome surprises. Tommy and Billy appear as young boys, thanks to their inhuman accelerated aging. Billy yells to his mother that Vision is in trouble, and in response, Evan Peters as an unknown character says, "It's not like your dead husband can die twice!" Naturally, this elicits a violent reaction from Wanda.

This leak is totally unconfirmed, but if it is real, it raises the question of who exactly Evan Peters is playing. His snarky comment meshes with Quicksilver's personality, but he also could be playing a supervillain like Mephisto or Master Pandemonium.

Evan Peters as Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past. 20th Century Fox

With the way the Marvel Universe is evolving, his appearance could be the key to introducing the concept of the multiverse into canon, paving the way for upcoming trippy MCU movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He also could simply be not the X-Men Quicksilver, but a recast of the Marvel Quicksilver. There's no way to tell for sure.

One thing is for certain, though. This isn't the biggest reveal WandaVision has up its sleeve. Paul Bettany teased an actor reveal that will "make people look at the MCU in a whole new light." Crucially, he said this actor wasn't someone anyone had leaked before, so it couldn't be Evan Peters. This could be the villain of the series, with Peters just providing a fun cameo for X-Men fans.

Whether or not this leak is to believed, WandaVision isn't nearly done with the plot twists. This show could change the MCU forever.