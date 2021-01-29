Is Vision alive or dead? Deleted Avengers: Endgame scene explains everything

Is Vision dead in WandaVision? After three episodes spend completely avoiding the question on everyone's mind, Marvel may have finally given us an answer in WandaVision Episode 4. But to understand what just happened, it helps to know about a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame that was only just revealed by the Vision himself, Paul Bettany.

Warning! Huge spoilers for WandaVision Episode 4 below.

At the end of an episode mostly absent of its title characters, WandaVision returns to its odd couple, but this time without the glow of retro sitcom TV. We're seeing this world as it really is (reality-distorting illusions aside), and for a split second, that means seeing something horrible.

Vision walks into the room and we see him as he really is: Foreheard caved in. Mind Stone gone. Synthetic skin darkened. Eyes devoid of all life. For a second, WandaVision feels more like a horror movie than a Marvel show on Disney+.

Well, I'm never sleeping again. Marvel

So is Vision dead or alive?

The last time we saw Vision pre-WandaVision was in Infinity War when he pretty conclusively died. The Hulk wasn't able to bring him back when he used the Infinity Stones to undo the Snap, and that was pretty much it until everyone's favorite robot showed up in Westview.

However, in a recent interview, Bettany revealed that Avengers: Endgame almost provided some extremely dark closure on Wanda and Vision's story. In an interview with IMDb, the actor said:

"At one point I was going to be in a tag, where you opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision. Kevin kind of talked to me and said, 'I've got to pull the shots.' I was like, 'Ugh!' Because I really wanted that profit participation."

So what does this mean? Well, it definitely confirms that Vision is dead. Or at least, he was dead until Wanda revived him in WandaVision. But the fact that we briefly see his lifeless face suggests he's still dead and Wanda is using her powers to animated him like a puppet.

Bettany's quote could also reveal how Wanda got her hands on Vision. We never found out what happened to his body after Infinity War, but it makes sense that the remaining Avengers would have stowed it away from safekeeping. In the ensuing chaos of Endgame, Wanda (or someone else) could have easily stolen her boyfriend's dead body.

WandaVision Episode 4 is just the beginning of the show's evolution from sitcom parody into a slightly more standard Marvel adventure, and we'll likely learn a whole in the ensuing episodes. But in the meantime, you can probably consider this one big mystery solved thanks to Paul Bettany and IMDb.