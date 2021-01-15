Marvel’s WandaVision has been a long time coming. The road to the new Disney+ series has been an eventful one, especially for it’s two lead characters. Introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at nearly the same time, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision will finally be getting a chance to shine together in the long-awaited series.

It's been a while since we saw these two together in Avengers: Infinity War, and even longer since they joined the MCU in Age of Ultron. So ahead of WandaVision’s release, here’s a quick but detailed recap of the characters’ onscreen journeys up until this point — just in case you needed a refresher before finally pressing play on the WandaVision premiere.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel Studios

Following her brief introduction during the end credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wanda really came into play in the MCU in Age of Ultron.

Born and raised in Sokovia, she and her brother Pietro were orphaned at a young age by a Stark Industries mortar shell hitting their apartment building. Another shell landed in the rubble by the two siblings, and the kids waited in fear of the shell going off for several days before they were rescued. From there, she and Pietro developed an intense hatred for Tony Stark and the Avengers, even going so far as volunteering to be experimented on by HYDRA — a process that ended with them both getting their powers.

The two siblings teamed up with Ultron to take down the Avengers, before they switched sides halfway through the film, after realizing that Ultron intended to destroy all of humanity.

Enter: Vision.

Paul Bettany in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel Studios

Vision was meant to be the next iteration of Ultron — the perfect physical vessel for him to rule over humanity in. Imbued with the power of the Mind Stone, Vision’s creation was hijacked by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, who uploaded Jarvis’ A.I. into his body instead of Ultron’s.

Vision was instrumental in the Avengers’ victorious final stand against Ultron during the film’s climax. Wanda suffered a major loss during the battle though, when her brother sacrificed his life to save Hawkeye. Vision saved a still mourning Wanda minutes later from dying with the collapsing Sokovia by flying her to safety. He then destroyed the last of the remaining Ultron drones in what is probably still one of the greatest scenes in all of the MCU.

The film ended with both Wanda and Vision officially becoming new members of The Avengers.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in Captain America: Civil War. Marvel Studios

Wanda spent most of Captain America: Civil War on the sidelines, living in the Avengers compound with Vision. The two grew closer during their time together, but their bond was shaken when Wanda realized that Vision had been ordered to keep her at the compound by Tony Stark.

Wanda stepped off the sidelines shortly after that, teaming up with Hawkeye to break out of the compound — even going so far as to attack Vision to do it. She teamed up with the rest of Team Cap, fighting against the other Avengers (including Vision) during the film’s climactic airport fight, though both Wanda and Vision expressed regret over their actions at the end of the confrontation.

Wanda and most of the members of Team Cap were imprisoned in the Raft following the fight, before being broken out of the facility by Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War catches up with Wanda and Vision while the pair were living together in hiding in Europe. Their romantic peace was interrupted when the two were ambushed by Thanos’ Black Order.

After being rescued by Captain America and co., Wanda and Vision were taken to Wakanda, where the heroes planned to make a stand against Thanos and prevent his forces from killing Vision and taking the Mind Stone. But the plan failed when Vision was forced into the forests of Wakanda just moments before Thanos arrived via portal. Wanda was forced to destroy the Mind Stone while it was still in Vision — killing him in the process.

Thanos, however, used the time stone to reverse time and undo Wanda’s actions — bringing Vision back to life only to kill him again by brutally ripping the Mind Stone out of his head. With the Infinity Gauntlet then complete, Infinity War ended with Thanos snapping his fingers and a heartbroken Wanda turning to dust as a result.

Yeah, this really wasn’t a good film for either Wanda or Vision.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios

Since he was killed in Infinity War prior to the Snap, Vision did not return with the rest of the resurrected heroes at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Wanda, however, did, and she almost single-handedly killed Thanos on the battlefield too — only to be interrupted by his last-minute call for an artillery firestorm.

Wanda later attended Tony Stark’s funeral with all other Avengers and shared a private moment with Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye where they both mourned the deaths of Vision and Black Widow together.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

What's Next? Wanda’s conversation with Clint is the last thing viewers have seen of the character since Endgame. Now, both she and Vision are returning for WandaVision, and the new Disney+ series remains shrouded in mystery. No matter what answers lie in store, WandaVision promises to provide an interesting turning point for the characters — both of whom are long overdue for another turn in the spotlight.