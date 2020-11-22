WandaVision leaks reveal why one major character will die

Filming on WandaVision has wrapped. That means Scarlet Witch is shifting gears to assist Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Marvel film is expected to begin filming soon and, while Wanda’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues, the fates of the other characters on the show hang in the balance.

Here's what we expect from WandaVision, based on Marvel set leaks and what we've already seen from the official Disney+ trailer.

Superhero stories love nothing more than resurrecting dead characters — be it through retcons, story loopholes, or the odd doppelganger. A comeback is never far out of reach if writers get creative enough to pull it off. Vision is a prime example of that. In Avengers: Infinity War, Vision met his end at the hands of Thanos.

Vision originally died in 'Infinity War'. Marvel

Just moments before, Vision had convinced Wanda to destroy the Mind Stone (and him in the process) in a bid to prevent Thanos from collecting all five Infinity Stones. She was successful, but the Mad Titan used the Time Stone to resurrect Vision, pulling the Mind Stone from the superhero’s head and killing him (again). His return in WandaVision marks a second return to life, but he may not be long for this warped sitcom world.

All signs seem to point towards Vision being a figment of Wanda’s imagination or a physical manifestation of the altered reality that she (or some wicked villain) created. In the Wandavision trailer, Vision doesn’t seem to be aware of what’s going on or that any of it isn’t real. When the couple’s neighbors inquire about when he and Wanda moved to Westview and how long they’ve been married, he stumbles, unable to provide an answer. Later, when he confronts Agatha Harkness, Wanda’s friend and a fellow witch in the comics, Vision is surprised to learn that he’s actually dead.

The idea that Vision is only alive within a made-up world means that he could cease to exist once the alternate reality disintegrates . If that happens, then Vision will die by the end of WandaVision and shouldn’t return in any capacity for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His story has been played out and there’s not much left for him to do.

What's more, bringing Vision back to life for future MCU films sets a bad precedent. Character deaths would lose their emotional impact if fans knew that they could be brought back at any point. What would Wanda learn about grief and the permanence of loss if Vision keeps popping up like a daisy? It’s possible that Vision himself will accept that his time is up, much like he did in Infinity War. After all, it’s likely that he’ll want to make things right once he realizes that the alternate reality is a fake (and maybe so is he).

Unless Ultron somehow returns to wreak havoc — the AI probably embedded his code across the internet — and hijacks Vision’s body as an upgrade, then the character shouldn’t get another chance at life. Wanda needs to move on and she can’t do that if the memory of Vision is constantly haunting her. At the very least, WandaVision can offer closure and a more poignant farewell than the one Vision received in Infinity War.