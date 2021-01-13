Wandavision release date, start time, episode lengths, and Disney+ schedule

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ in just a few short days. With it begins Marvel Studios’ long-awaited foray into original programming for the streaming service, with several other Marvel shows set to follow. But on its own, WandaVision looks unlike anything Marvel has ever produced. The series promises to be a quirky and zany mystery — one that finds Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living in various strange realities, most of which resemble well-known sitcoms of decades past. To put it succinctly: Marvel fans won’t want to miss this.

With the WandaVision premiere drawing ever closer, here’s everything you need to know about the show's release date, start time, and its season-long release schedule — all so you can watch its episodes as soon as (super)humanly possible.

When is the WandaVision premiere release date?

WandaVision is set to premiere on Friday, January 15th on Disney+. The series may become available a bit earlier though, depending on where you live.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

When is the WandaVision Episode 1 release time?

WandaVision will likely follow the same pattern as The Mandalorian, with its episodes becoming available Fridays on Disney+ at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET, starting Friday, January 15th.

Additionally, early reports and reviews reveal that the first three episodes of WandaVision all run around 30 minutes. However, Kevin Feige has confirmed that, following a creative shift in the show’s third installment, the runtimes for the following six episodes will all “start to vary more.”

What’s the WandaVision release schedule?

WandaVision has a total of nine episodes, and like with Disney+'s other flagship original series The Mandalorian, the WandaVision episodes will be released on a weekly basis on the streaming service.

However, unlike The Mandalorian, WandaVision will premiere on Friday, January 15th with not just one episode, but two. The show’s remaining seven episodes will then be released weekly on Fridays. The WandaVision finale is currently scheduled to premiere on March 5.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

Where can I watch WandaVision?

WandaVision is a Disney+ exclusive series, which means only the streaming platform’s paid subscribers will be able to watch the show’s episodes when they are released.

Is there a WandaVision trailer?

Yes! Marvel hasn’t been stingy about promoting WandaVision in recent months, releasing new TV spots and teasers at a fairly consistent rate. The first official trailer does a good job of previewing the show’s unique tone and features a moment between Vision and Kathryn Hahn’s “Agnes” that's had Marvel fans theorizing ever since.

Meanwhile, the most recent trailer continues to lean heavily into the show’s sitcom-inspired tone and aesthetic — all set to a practically perfect song choice (good job yet again, Marvel marketing team). But the trailer does also contain a fair amount of new footage hinting at the dark reality hidden beneath the surface of Wanda and Vision's seemingly cheery existence.

Fortunately, Marvel fans won’t have to wait much longer to start finding out what's really going on in WandaVision. The series is (finally) almost here.