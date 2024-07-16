After seven semi-eventful weeks, we’ve reached the end of the line. The Acolyte has been setting the stage for an explosive finale that will finally answer the many questions posed across its first season. Star Wars’ latest series has surprised fans by embracing lore from every corner of the franchise, while also taking a subversive approach to its central mystery, but across seven episodes, The Acolyte has also introduced far more questions than answers.

Our twin protagonists, Mae and Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg), are still on opposing sides of a battle between light and dark. We finally know why Mae was so determined to get revenge against Osha’s former master, Sol (Lee Jung-jae), but many mysteries remain. What side will Osha and Mae eventually choose? What is Qimir (Manny Jacinto), the Sith warrior with ties to both twins, really after? Is there another Sith master who’s yet to make an appearance?

Hopefully, all will be revealed before the credits roll. To get yourself set up, here’s everything you need to know about The Acolyte Episode 8, from its release date and premiere time to what we can expect to happen.

Will we finally get some answers from Vernestra Rwoh? Lucasfilm

What is The Acolyte Episode 8 release date?

While most Disney shows stream weekly on Wednesdays, new episodes of The Acolyte premiere each Tuesday on Disney+. Episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, July 15.

What is The Acolyte Episode 8 release time?

The Acolyte follows in the footsteps of shows like Ahsoka and Loki, which both scored prime-time releases. The season finale will be available on Disney+ at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST.

What is the plot of The Acolyte Episode 8?

The penultimate episode of The Acolyte delved back into the past, adding more context to Episode 3’s flashbacks. This time we got Master Sol’s side of the story, and learned about his role in the demise of Mae and Osha’s loved ones. Episode 8 will return to the present, with Mae and Sol on their way to find Osha and hopefully stop her from becoming Qimir’s acolyte. Expect some major emotional fall-out between Osha and her former Jedi master, another conflict between the Aniseya sisters, and maybe even another shirtless moment from Qimir.

Will Osha join the dark side? Will Qimir take his shirt off again? Lucasfilm

How many episodes of The Acolyte are left?

The Acolyte is an eight-episode affair, which means this week’s episode will be its last. The series is one of many recent shows beholden to an eight-episode format, and with most of its episodes clocking in around 30 minutes, many fans have been frustrated with the show’s pacing. Hopefully, Episode 8 will stick the landing and resolve many of the remaining mysteries. If not, maybe a future season will learn from its mistakes.

Will there be The Acolyte Season 2?

The Acolyte hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, but it could get the green light once Season 1 comes to a close. Most Disney+ shows are renewed in the weeks after their first season finale: look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Ahsoka, and Loki. If The Acolyte is renewed, showrunner Leslye Headland seems prepared to hit the ground running. Headland has reportedly saved “four or five major mysteries” for future seasons to explore, so The Acolyte could very well become Star Wars’ next multi-season event... if it avoids an unceremonious demise that leaves these questions forever unanswered.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.