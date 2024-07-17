The fourth season of The Boys has been as eventful as they come, with plenty of the bloodshed and irreverent humor that defines the series. But things also get pretty serious in Season 4, as the end is in sight for the show and its characters. Between Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) stand-off with Homelander (Antony Starr), the splintering of the Boys themselves, and an all-powerful supe gunning for public office, things are coming to a head. Whether our heroes can come out on top, or avoid becoming villains themselves, remains to be seen. Both Butcher and Homelander are on the warpath, so anything could happen next.

Episode 8 will also be the last in Season 4, so it’s safe to expect a finale filled with revelations, gnarly plot twists, and uncomfortable sexual humor. Here’s everything you need to know about Episode 8, from its release date and time to its plot synopsis.

Can Homelander and Neuman keep up the act for much longer? Prime Video

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 release date?

Season 4 Episode 8 premieres on Thursday, July 17, on Prime Video.

What is The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 release time?

Unlike its predecessors, Season 4 of The Boys is opting for a traditional streaming release window. New episodes release on Prime Video at midnight PST/3:00 a.m. EST. For anyone hoping to avoid season finale spoilers, it may be best to stay up late, or catch Episode 8 first thing on Friday morning.

What is the plot of The Boys Season 4 Episode 8?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys’ Season 4 finale:

It’s January 6th as Congress certifies the election results to officially make Bob Singer President and Victoria Neuman his VP. But when Homelander reveals the truth about Neuman on live TV, it sends Congress — and the entire nation — into an uproar. Meanwhile, The Boys try to protect Singer from assassination, not realizing that the assassin is closer than they think. Annie struggles to figure out who Annie January really is — and to break free from captivity. And when Butcher makes his final attempt to convince Ryan to leave Homelander, things go horribly wrong, causing Butcher to embrace the monster within — and nothing will ever be the same again.

The Boys will have one more season after this, so the story is far from over. But this finale feels like the closing of a chapter, as so many threads that have defined prior seasons — like Neuman’s secret supe identity, and Butcher’s back-and-forth with Ryan — are reaching a head.

Ryan may finally have to pick a side. Prime Video

How many episodes of The Boys Season 4 are left?

Each season of The Boys has eight episodes, which means this week’s episode will be the last for Season 4. Unlike many shows streaming right now, The Boys rarely falls victim to pacing issues. This particular season has had its ups and downs, but its story still feels more or less assured, so expect an appropriately bonkers finale.

Will there be a The Boys Season 5?

The Boys was renewed for a fifth season shortly after the premiere of Season 4. Showrunner Eric Kripke has been outspoken about his five-season plan for the series, so he’ll get the chance to stick the landing. Season 4 is testing the limits of how far this premise can go, but hopefully Season 5 will effectively bring it all home.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.