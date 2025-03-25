When Marvel first unveiled its plans to revive Netflix’s Daredevil on Disney+, many fans hoped the reboot would give the franchise the “traditional” TV show it long deserved. Daredevil: Born Again was originally poised to have an 18-episode season, much more than any other Disney+ show has ever had, but that number was cut in half after a major creative overhaul. Nine episodes is still a bit more than most Disney+ shows get, but that cut placed more pressure on the revival. Born Again has to bring audiences up to speed, catch up on years of exposition, and make Daredevil relevant to the MCU, and it doesn’t have much margin for error.

So far, Born Again has mostly met fans’ expectations. The first four episodes brought us all back into the world and psyche of its title vigilante, but we still haven’t seen Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) slip back into Daredevil’s red-and-black costume. His rivalry with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) also remains on a simmer, but this week’s episodes should speed up the action and bring the story where it needs to go.

That’s right: Born Again is treating us to another double whammy, which means we get twice as much Daredevil — and hopefully much more action. Here’s everything you need to know about Episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again, from their release date and time to the key plot points to brush up on.

We’re getting double Daredevil this week. Marvel Studios

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 & 6 release date?

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere every Tuesday night on Disney+. This week, two episodes will be available to stream on Tuesday, March 25.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 & 6 release time?

Episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again will be released at 9:00 pm ET, which 6:00 pm PT, on Disney+.

What is the plot of Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 5 & 6?

Marvel hasn’t been dropping episode-specific teasers for Daredevil: Born Again, so we don’t know many specifics about the upcoming episodes. But given this week’s unique release plan and the teases in last week’s episode, it isn’t hard to make an educated guess.

Fans have assumed one of this week’s two episodes will be “filler.” That would make sense, given how long it’s taken Matt Murdock to suit up again. He hasn’t been seen as Daredevil since Born Again’s two-episode premiere, and the bulk of his adventures have turned the series into more of a legal drama (which is what it was said to be before that creative overhaul). It’s high time for Matt to resume his life as a crime fighter, so Episode 5 could give our hero the push he needs, while Episode 6 kicks the drama with Kingpin, the NYPD’s Punisher copycats, and the serial murderer known as Muse to the forefront.

The Fisk administration is making moves. Marvel Studios

How many episodes will Daredevil: Born Again are left?

Born Again Season 1 has nine episodes, so only three will remain after this week’s double-episode drop. The show is returning to its old schedule next week, releasing one episode weekly until the April 15 season finale.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes, Season 2 of Born Again is officially in production, and filming has already resumed in New York City. Producer Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of TV, recently stoked hopes for more traditional yearly releases of Disney+ shows, so we may not have to wait nearly as long for Born Again Season 2 as we did for Season 1.

Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 5 & 6 stream on March 25 on Disney+.