A shocking X-Men star may have a key role in WandaVision

One of the X-Men may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4. Sort of.

Evan Peters, known for his role as Quicksilver in the X-Men film series, may have a "key role" in the Disney+ Marvel show WandaVision. Peters apparently filmed his scenes last year, which means his role has been kept deep under wraps until now.

But what does it mean? And is it possible that Peters could somehow reprise his role as Quicksilver (aka, Wanda's brother)? Let's take a closer look.

What Happened? — On Monday, MCU scooper Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse reported that Evan Peters was cast for an unknown role in the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision. Murphy reported that Peters "landed the role late last year" and "film his scenes shortly after." This means his involvement is virtually unaffected by the shut down of productions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Quicksilver Cometh? — While it may be exciting to think Peters will unite the separate X-Men and Marvel film continuities by reprising his role of Quicksilver (because of Quicksilver's blood relation to Wanda), it is mostly coincidence for now. Murphy reports that Peters has a different role within the Marvel Universe, likely one of a supervillain.

Though WandaVision is taking inspirations from Tom King's acclaimed 2016 series The Vision, that story doesn't have too many clear cut supervillain characters to speculate Peters' role. Perhaps he may be the Reaper, who is killed by Vision's wife Virginia (who herself will not appear in WandaVision) that sets off the events of the comic.

Murphy further wrote that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron (where his character died), may reprise his role in WandaVision through flashbacks. Fingers crossed the writers at least had some fun and made the two actors' characters meet and joke about, I don't know, silver sneakers or something.

Evan Peters, in his role of "Quicksilver" in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse.' Peters is rumored to have a role in the Disney+ series 'WandaVision.' 20th Century Fox

The Inverse Analysis — Reports that Evan Peters is joining WandaVision are a surprise if only because the actor hasn't been visibly involved with the show nor was his casting ever reported by any of the trade outlets.

This may suggest that Peters' role is pretty minor, especially if it was filmed and apparently completed in secret last year in 2019. However, Peters' past as a movie X-Man makes his inclusion very intriguing. Even if he isn't playing Quicksilver, the acquisition of Fox by Disney means there aren't too many things standing in the way for the X-Men to finally join the MCU.