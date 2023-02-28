It’s been two long years, but the dynamic duo of Mando and Baby Yoda (aka, Din Djarin and Grogu) are finally back. With new planets, new combat, and new Mandalorians on the way, The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to greatly expand the clanmates’ galaxy.

The story of Din and Grogu continued in The Book of Boba Fett miniseries following Season 2 of The Mandalorian. However, regardless of if you did or didn’t watch their Boba Fett cameos (and don’t worry, showrunner Jon Favreau says it’s OK if you didn’t), the most important takeaway is that the two are reunited coming into Season 3, with Din on a quest of repentance that will lead him to his Mandalorian homeland — the decimated planet of Mandalore. Oh, and Grogu has some knowledge of the Force now following his brief stint in Jedi training.

Ahead, everything you need to know before The Mandalorian Season 3 kicks off, including the plot, cast, trailer, release date, and start time.

When is the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1?

Episode 1 (Chapter 17) of The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1?

Grogu and Mando are back together for hyperspace travels. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian lands at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern, exclusively on Disney+ each Wednesday.

What’s the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1?

The episode reportedly runs 35 minutes and 16 seconds.

How many episodes are in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will consist of eight episodes (Chapters 17-24), the same amount as its previous seasons.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3?

The third season picks up with Din Djarin and Grogu reunited after the Armorer informed Din he must make up for his transgressions (i.e. removing his helmet) in order to become a Child of the Watch Mandalorian again, and Grogu made the choice to ditch Jedi training and travel alongside Mando instead. Their journeys will take them to Mandalore, the cursed Mandalorian homeland planet long left in ruin, so that Din may find redemption by finding the “living waters.”

Meanwhile, tensions surrounding the legendary Darksaber are still going on. The weapon, currently in the hands of Din, is a Mandalorian symbol of leadership and gives its possessor the right to rule Mandalore — a role that Din doesn’t particularly want, but his frenemy and fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan does. The problem is, in order for the right to rule to be true, the Darksaber must be won in battle. (Or so the legend goes.)

If you want to get caught up on or revisit the escapades of Din and Grogu leading up to the Season 3 drop, all of The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, as well as The Book of Boba Fett, are available on Disney+.

Who is in the cast for The Mandalorian Season 3?

Several Mandalorians reunite in Season 3. Lucasfilm

As with the previous two seasons, much of the cast remains a surprise heading into Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Of course, Pedro Pascal headlines the cast as Mando himself, Din Djarin. Fans can also expect the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva, and Emily Swallow as the Armorer, likely among other series returnees. Christopher Lloyd is also set to appear as a currently unknown character. Whether or not Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett or Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano will also show up this season is still a mystery — but fans can only hope.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3?

Yes, Disney+ released the final full-length trailer for Season 3 on January 16, 2023. It teases the entrance of a pack of Mandalorians, each with their own colorful armor and helmet designs, alongside Din Djarin. The trailer also shows Din and Grogu traveling in Din’s customized N1 Naboo starfighter, which he received in The Book of Boba Fett, as well as the duo meeting back up with ally Greef Karga. We see a sneak peak of the destroyed planet of Mandalore, which Din’s voiceover explains he must visit to be forgiven for his transgressions. Din is later seen picking up a nondescript Mandalorian helmet, presumably on the planet of Mandalore.

The trailer also foreshadows the return of characters Dr. Pershing and Carson Teva, as well as a droid cantina, Order 66 lightsaber-wielding Jedi, aerial chase scenes, and Grogu’s strengthening Force powers.

Will there be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Yes, Jon Favreau confirmed that Season 4 of The Mandalorian has already been written. Despite a fourth season not yet being officially announced by Disney or Lucasfilm, the showrunner recently revealed to French outlet BFMTV that the Season 4 script was completed during post-production for Season 3 in order to map out and align with future Star Wars lineups, including the upcoming and highly-anticipated Ahsoka series.