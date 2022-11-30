Ahsoka may return to a trippy Star Wars location

Ahsoka, as far as we know, is the next Star Wars live-action series to premiere on Disney+, but details about it are few and far between. We know the cast, and we’ve met Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but the plot is a mystery.

However, an exclusive look during a Disney showcase in Singapore apparently included a shot that could mean a return to a classic Rebels location.

According to the Bespin Bulletin, Ahsoka was featured in Disney’s showcase of upcoming Lucasfilm projects. While the series seems to have wrapped production, there’s still no trailer. Disney did, however, show off two stills from the series. One featured Ahsoka wielding her white lightsabers, which isn’t surprising considering we saw her do just that in The Mandalorian.

The other still, however, was intriguing. Bespin Bulletin describes it as showing “Ahsoka standing in a cave or a tomb on top of a circular stone as light beamed down from above.” That’s not much to go on, but in the context of Star Wars, it’s monumental.

We’ve seen Ahsoka wield her white lightsabers in The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm

First, there’s the strange precedent caves carry in Star Wars. Nearly every time we see a cave, something mystical happens in it. There was the ominous “Cave of Evil” on Dagobah, the caves of Ilum where Jedi go to find their Kyber crystals in The Clone Wars and Fallen Order, and the Mirror cave on Ahch-To where Rey had an introspective moment.

But the circular stone and the beam also bring to mind another metaphysical element of Star Wars: The World Between Worlds. The mystical plane of doors and paths that connect all of time and space was first seen in Rebels, when Ahsoka explored it with Ezra Bridger. Now, in her own series, Ahsoka’s on the hunt for Ezra, which could bring her back to the World Between Worlds.

Ezra and Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds on Rebels. Lucasfilm

There’s long been speculation that Ahsoka will include the World Between Worlds. From the very first moment the series was announced, fans noticed the title design included the white lines and circle motifs of the mysterious space. Could this be the theory’s final puzzle piece?

It’s hard to say for sure without seeing the actual stills, but considering the growing amount of evidence pointing to symbolic light, circles, and caves, it’s almost harder not to see a connection.