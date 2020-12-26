Ahsoka series logo could be hiding a major time travel twist

The Star Wars forecast went from bleak to bountiful in a matter of minutes. When Kathleen Kennedy announced nine new Star Wars shows and movies during Disney Investor Day, fans were spoiled for choice regarding upcoming series. However, the most-anticipated series announced was Ahsoka, a spinoff dedicated to the Clone Wars protagonist after her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. While nearly everything about the show is still shrouded in mystery, the one thing we do know — the logo — could reveal more than you think.

Disney fan-blog The Boardwalk Times analyzed the logos for every single upcoming Star Wars series. While some didn't have much to go on (Lando, The Acolyte, Visions) others had key details that could be extrapolated into speculation. For example, the "I" in the Kenobi of Obi-Wan Kenobi is actually a detail of his lightsaber, which means Obi-Wan won't be completely hiding his Jedi identity in the new series. And the X-Fight in Rogue Squadron could reveal when the Patty Jenkins movie takes place.

Another logo with a thematic clue was Ahsoka, centered around the ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who now has appeared in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian. The logo is white, like her lightsabers, and stylized with a horizontal line running through the center of the title, probably signifying how we've seen Ahsoka grow up through Clone Wars and Rebels into the lone wolf figure we see in The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka's logo Disney+

The most interesting aspect of this logo, however, is how the "O" is depicted. It seems to be echoing the illustration behind the title, evoking cosmology charts or the many maps we've seen in the Star Wars universe. Could this mean we see Ahsoka traveling from planet to planet, a formula that has proven to work with The Mandalorian? It also could represent the staff she carries when she makes her Gandalf-like entrance in Rebels.

The symbol also brings to mind possibly the most fantastic aspect of Star Wars lore as a whole — the circular portals in the The World Between Worlds. The mystical plane featured in Rebels introduced time travel to the Star Wars world. If Ahsoka introduces time travel to live-action Star Wars, we could see her past, a past that stretches all the way back to when Anakin was just a fledgling Jedi. Who knows what a glimpse into the past could reveal, especially with a character with a complex past like Ahsoka.

Ahsoka and Ezra come face to face with Palpatine in the World Between Worlds. Lucasfilm

While we may be years away from Ahsoka returning to our screens, it's never too early to dissect what little we have in hope of finding out what's in our future. Unlike the Star Wars universe, there's no time travel here.