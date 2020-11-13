The Mandalorian is headed Corvus, a forest planet where he'll find Ahsoka Tano in the city of Calodan. At least, that's what he thinks is happening. But a closer look at Star Wars history suggests Mando's new friend Bo-Katan could be lying to him, or at the very least, testing Din Djarin before she reveals the location of one of the most important people in the galaxy.

Warning! Potential spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2.

Bo-Katan Kryze couldn't be more clear when she gives Mando directions at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3:

"Take the foundling to the city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus."

According to Bo, that's where Ahsoka is hiding out, but where is Corvus anyway? An online search reveals no mention of a planet or city by those names anywhere in the Star Wars galaxy. It's almost as if they'd been erased from the archives, but perhaps there's a simpler explanation: Bo-Katan is lying.

Here's what we do know. There's no planet Corvus in Star Wars canon (at least not yet), but that name does come up in one other place. It's a ship!

The Corvus was a mid-sized Raider II-class corvette originally used by the Empire during the Galactic Civil War as part of a commando unit led by Commander Iden Versio (best known from the video game Star Wars: Battlefront II). After the Empire fell, Iden Versio joined the New Republic and the Corvus went with her, but it was eventually captured by the First Order.

(It's worth noting that the Corvus has so far only shown up in Star Wars games, but that doesn't mean it can't play a role in The Mandalorian. After all, the Krayt dragon plotline in Season 2 Episode 1 was largely based on a mission from the popular video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.)

During The Mandalorian, the Corvus is presumably still under the control of the New Republic. So it makes sense that Ahsoka might be working with the new government and headquartered on this historic ship. of course, that raises one big question: Why would Bo-Katan tell Mando that Corvus was a planet, not a ship?

Here's my theory: The Corvus really is a ship, but Bo-Katan doesn't totally trust Mando yet. So instead of telling him exactly where to go, she gave him incorrect directions that will send him in the right direction but give Ahsoka a chance to confront Din Djarin on her own terms, rather than letting him sneak up on her. (Coincidentally, this also means we'd likely get another filler episode with some random Star Wars monster before Ahsoka actually shows up in Episode 5.)

If my theory is right, Mando will have to prove himself once again before he can finally reunite Baby Yoda with another Jedi. Then again, maybe I'm wrong and we really are headed to a brand new forest planet. After all, it wouldn't be the first time The Mandalorian invented an original location in the Star Wars galaxy.