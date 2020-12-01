Everything we know about the rumored Ahsoka Tano Disney+ show

Snips is back. Ahsoka Tano officially made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and it was everything fans wanted it to be and more. The character, first introduced in The Clone Wars, has been garnering a lot of attention since her appearance in “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” prompting speculation that Ahsoka may get a on Disney+ spinoff series, just like Boba Fett.

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2.

In Chapter 13, the Mandalorian made his way to the forest planet of Corvus in search of Ahsoka. It didn’t take him long to find the former Jedi challenging Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth and her soldiers. The episode left details about Ahsoka’s life after Clone Wars and Rebels shrouded in mystery. However, Ahsoka’s mission to find Grand Admiral Thrawn, a scheming villain with the Galactic Empire, implies her story is far from over. It’s unclear if Ahsoka will show up again in The Mandalorian Season 2, but a spinoff is definitely a possibility.

In February, former Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed The Mandalorian would launch spinoff shows for more than one character. We already know a Boba Fett series is on the horizon and an Ahsoka series could be next. Why else cast such a well-known actress like Rosario Dawson to play a fan-favorite character?

“The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October, and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

With all that in mind, here’s everything we know about the potential Ahsoka Tano spinoff series, including release date, plot, and which Star Wars characters could show up.

What is the release date for the Ahsoka Tano spinoff series on Disney+?

The spinoff series doesn’t have a release date scheduled because neither Disney or Lucasfilm have confirmed the show’s existence. However, since the studios are always working on projects long before they’re made public, it’s possible that the Ahsoka spinoff has already been given the greenlight to get started on pre-production.

If that’s the case, then fans could expect the potential series to debut in early 2022 at the earliest. Currently, the Boba Fett series is filming ahead of The Mandalorian Season 3 and these two shows will likely premiere before Ahsoka makes her solo debut.

Which Star Wars characters could appear in the Ahsoka Tano spinoff?

It’s hard to say, but it’s likely that Thrawn might show up. After all, Ahsoka has clearly been after him for some time and it’s doubtful that he will appear in The Mandalorian. Din Djarin’s already got his hands full with Moff Gideon and Baby Yoda to worry about Thrawn.

A leak from Daniel Richtman (via Twitter) also suggests that Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian warrior and revolutionary leader, will make her live-action debut in the rumored Ahsoka series. That makes sense considering Ahsoka and Sabine’s alliance in the animated series. The last time Sabine and Ahsoka were seen together, they were jetting off in search of Ezra Bridger, a Jedi padawan and fellow rebel who went missing.

The Mandalorian didn’t answer the question of Ezra’s whereabouts, so it’s possible that Ahsoka and Sabine will find him in the spinoff. That means that fans could finally see Ezra in live-action. Whether or not he’ll be played by The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli remains to be seen.

What’s more, with Bo-Katan Kryze also having made an appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, she could also show up in the standalone Ahsoka series. There is so much story to tell and these characters might play major roles in whatever happens.

What is the plot of the Ahsoka Tano spinoff series on Disney+?

Assuming Ahsoka doesn’t appear again in The Mandalorian, the plot of her spinoff could focus on her search for Thrawn. Considering that the villain disappeared alongside Ezra after hopping aboard a star destroyer at the end of Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian more or less confirmed that Ahsoka was still looking for her friend and figures that Thrawn will know where he is now.

In that vein, the Ahsoka spinoff could pick up where her story left off in The Mandalorian and provide exposition to detail what happened in the years between Return of the Jedi and the Disney+ series. After which, the standalone Ahsoka series could forge its own path from there.

Who is in the cast of the Ahsoka Tano spinoff series?

Since the series has not been made official, there is no casting news. However, if the spinoff is picked up at Disney+, it’s likely Dawson will reprise her role as the former Jedi.

Is there a trailer for the Ahsoka Tano spinoff series at Disney+?

No, not yet. If the show is picked up, fans shouldn’t expect an official trailer until a couple months or so ahead of its release date. Disney and Lucasfilm keep things under wraps for a long time, so it’s unlikely that any footage will be leaked ahead of time either. Until we get further information on the series, fans can enjoy the Ahsoka poster that the studio released for The Mandalorian.