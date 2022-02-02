Boba Fett Episode 6 reveals the problem with big Star Wars cameos

For the second week in a row, The Book of Boba Fett has shifted its focus away from its supposed star in order to spend time with other popular Star Wars characters. From Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the show’s sixth episode is littered with notable figures from both The Mandalorian and several other Star Wars titles.

But while Episode 6’s cameos add new levels of unpredictability and weight, the series also lets opportunities pass by in favor of packing its latest chapter to the brim with familiar faces. The inclusion of one character in particular results in The Book of Boba Fett skipping over a moment that Star Wars fans deserve to see depicted on-screen.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SCI-FI MOVIE? Tell us now for a chance to get paid to write an article for Inverse.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6. Lucasfilm

A Friend of the Family — The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 sees Mando (Pedro Pascal) journeying to the planet where Luke is training Grogu and planning to build his new Jedi Academy. While waiting for Grogu and Luke to finish their training session, Mando finds himself face-to-face again with Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka’s appearance is surprising for a number of reasons, the biggest being that her presence means she and Luke know each other. That fact is later confirmed when the two have a conversation about Grogu’s training, during which Ahsoka acknowledges their shared connection to Anakin Skywalker, Luke’s father and Ahsoka’s former teacher.

It’s exciting to see the two fan-favorite characters together. But by having Ahsoka and Luke already know each other, the series’ creative team has failed to give their relationship the attention and focus it deserves.

She’s a friend of the family. Lucasfilm

A Missed Opportunity — When The Mandalorian Season 2 ends, Ahsoka and Luke are the only two Star Wars characters still alive who not only knew Anakin Skywalker, but who had deep emotional relationships with him. They’re bonded by their connections to Anakin, which means their first meeting would presumably be an emotionally charged moment.

On paper, the thought of getting to see Ahsoka Tano meet Anakin Skywalker’s son is something that seems too exciting to pass up. But that’s just what The Book of Boba Fett does.

Rather than show the beginning of Luke and Ahsoka’s relationship, the series picks up with them after it’s already begun, and it’s hard not to feel disappointed by that. While their interactions in The Book of Boba Fett still carry real weight, it’s easy to see that something has been lost in the show’s rush to quickly establish their relationship.

Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — With a Disney+ series all about Ahsoka in development right now, there’s a chance that Dave Filoni and the other creatives at Lucasfilm still plan on actually showing the character’s first meeting with Luke. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ahsoka ends up doing just that, given the emotional and narrative potential inherent in the pair’s introduction.

However, even if Lucasfilm does show fans the first time that Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker crossed paths, it won’t have the weight it could have had because it won’t be the first time viewers have seen them together. In its desire to feature as many cameos as possible, The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 has seriously undercut what could have been a massive Star Wars moment.