Mandalorian Season 3 Stars Reveal a Major Finale Plot Detail

The Mandalorian Season 3 is promising a lot. There are Salacious Crumb creatures, Babu Frik, and scores of Mandalorians. But ultimately, the next chapter in Mando’s story has to follow up on where we saw him last: ousted from the Children of the Watch by the Armorer and told he needs to atone for the transgression of taking off his helmet so he could say goodbye to his adopted green son.

This mission seems almost impossible. He has to bathe in the “living waters of Mandalore,” which is a bit difficult considering Mandalore has suffered a major tragedy, and it’s unclear if the “living waters” even still exist. But a new interview with two of the show’s stars reveals just how much of Season 3 will be dedicated to this mission.

In an interview with The Virtual Cantina reported on by The Bespin Bulletin, Mandalorian stars Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer, and Tait Fletcher, who plays Paz Vizsla, opened up about what the filming process was like. Swallow mentioned fan-favorite Mandalorian director Rick Famuyima, who directs the premiere and finale of Season 3:

“He for [The Mandalorian] season 3 directed our first and last episode – and that was really incredible. Seeing him start out the journey of the season, and end the season. Because we’re shooting completely out of order, we’re jumping back and forth between episodes, and to know he was taking care of where we were beginning and where we needed to end up.”

Din Djarin, Paz Vizsla, and The Armorer in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

This sounds like Swallow and Fletcher are in more than just the premiere and finale, but we know for sure that they’ll at least appear in these episodes. This probably means Mando’s redemption journey will form the season’s main arc, with smaller adventures in between. There have also been reports of massive Mandalorian battles, so it’s likely these two characters will appear whenever blaster fire starts to fly.

This is also confirmation — not that anyone needed it — that Mando will, in fact, atone for The Armorer, because otherwise why would she appear in the finale? Din Djarin has to complete his mission because, according to his sect, it’s the only way he can be worthy of wielding the Darksaber and ruling Mandalore.

Paz Vizsla and Mando traded blows the last time they met. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian Season 3 is still shrouded in mystery, so any clues as to who’s in even one episode can reveal big parts of the plot, or at least lead to some interesting speculation. So even though the reveal that the Armorer and Paz Vizsla will help open and close the season seems minor, it’s enough to shed some light on what happens to Mando next.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1, 2023 on Disney+.