Mandalorian Season 3 leak reveals a epic new location

The latest Star Wars TV show, The Book of Boba Fett, took some precious time away from its hero to catch up with Mando and Grogu, the beloved “tribe of two” from The Mandalorian.

But while their appearance was welcome, it wasn’t all good vibes. Grogu decided to abandon his Jedi training and return to his adopted father, and Mando admitted to The Armorer that he broke the Mandalorian creed and took off his helmet in the presence of others, officially ousting him from the group he was raised in.

But could his leave of absence only be temporary? A new Mandalorian Season 3 leak suggests just that.

When The Armorer booted Din Djarin from the Mandalorians, she told him the only way to be forgiven is through the “living waters of the mines of Mandalore.” Considering Mandalore’s devastation this may not be possible, but a new leak from the Bespin Bulletin suggests the mines of Mandalore will appear in The Mandalorian Season 3.

According to the leak, the sets for The Mandalorian Season 3 include a cave and a blue screen that’s meant to represent a lake. We can’t say for sure yet, but it’s hard to imagine these sets representing anything other than the mines of Mandalore.

The Armorer ousted Din Djarin from the Children of the Watch. Lucasfilm

What does this mean for The Mandalorian? Well, it’s basically confirmation the title won’t be inaccurate for long — Din Djarin will somehow baptize himself in the living waters and become a Mandalorian once again. Without that label he’s not much of anything, so you can probably expect to see this adventure early in The Mandalorian Season 3.

While exciting, this leak still leaves one major question unanswered: How are the living waters — and Mandalore itself — still accessible? The The Mandalorian has been hinting at the almost total destruction of the planet; are the rumors of Mandalore’s demise exaggerated, or could there be more complicated shenanigans afoot?

Grogu chose to the life of a Mandalorian... will his mentor do the same? Lucasfilm

Regardless of the means, fans can rest assured the Mandalorian won’t remain the Apostate for long. Just as Grogu sacrificed Jedi training with Luke to pursue the life of a Mandalorian, Din Djarin will do whatever he can to retain his membership in the Way and keep his tiny tribemate with him.

Will Mando take on the responsibility of leader of the Mandalorians upon his re-initiation? What will Mandalore look like in the wake of its destruction? While this leak may have answered one question, there are still many left to ponder.