Mandalorian Season 3 Star Suggests Bo-Katan Could Get a Redemption Story

Din Djarin isn’t the only complicated Mandalorian in The Mandalorian. Bo-Katan Kryze, former leader of the Nite Owls, burst into live-action after a long stint in the Star Wars animated series. Brought to life by Katee Sackhoff, her original voice actor, Bo-Katan roped Din Djarin into a space pirating adventure in Chapter 12, “The Heiress.”

But while the end of Season 2 poised Bo-Katan as an adversary to Mando, it looks like Season 3 could see them resolve their differences.

Empire released an interview with Sackhoff where the Battlestar Galactica star opened up about playing Bo-Katan ahead of Season 3’s March 1 release date. Surprisingly, that included talk about the tenuous relationship between the former Lady of Mandalore and Din Djarin.

“We know the family that she was born into; now what’s the family that she’s going to choose?” she said. “What does that look like?” It’s an interesting turning of the tables considering Season 2 of The Mandalorian put Din in an identity crisis with his Children of the Watch upbringing. Now, it looks like it’s Bo-Katan’s turn to question what makes a Mandalorian.

New images released by Empire reveal Bo-Katan standing alongside Din and Grogu in his little hoverpod, a surprising dynamic considering where we last left them. After defeating Moff Gideon, Din became the rightful owner of the Darksaber, a legendary Mandalorian weapon Bo-Katan considered her birthright as the heiress to the royal family of Mandalore.

They didn’t part on good terms, and the trailers for Season 3 suggested Bo-Katan would be the leader of a faction in a Mandalorian Civil War, but this image seems to suggest otherwise. If Bo-Katan and Mando are working together, then who are they facing off against? More Imperial holdouts, or something more devious?

It looks like Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze will continue their tense alliance in Season 3. Lucasfilm

Bo-Katan was given a villain edit in Season 2; even though she came to Din’s aid, it was clear she didn’t approve of his opinion on what makes a Mandalorian. She even goes so far as to call him part of a “zealous cult.” While Season 3 could have doubled down on making her a villain, it looks like it will instead give her a redemption arc, allowing her to re-examine the views she was raised with.

The Mandalorian has long been the story of Din Djarin as he traverses the galaxy, but Season 3 is aiming to broaden the scope to focus on the Mandalorian people as a whole, including those who define that term differently than others. There’s no one Mandalorian anymore, just as there’s no one way to define what makes a Mandalorian. Din Djarin learned that when he took off his helmet, and now Bo-Katan needs to learn the same lesson.