Dragon sizes in House of the Dragon: All 16, ranked from biggest to smallest

House of the Dragon’s tragic Season 1 finale concludes with the stomach-churning death of the young dragon Arrax and his rider, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s teenage son Lucerys Velaryon.

Aemond “One-Eye” Targaryen accidentally kills Arrax and Lucerys after he loses control of his dragon, Vhagar. This kinslaying marks the official commencement of the Dance of the Dragons.

Both sides of the Westerosi civil war have dragons, but Rhaenyra’s faction at Dragonstone has the upper hand: 13 dragons over the three in Aegon II camp, as Daemon explains in Episode 10. However, many of the dragons at Rhaenyra’s disposal are either too young for combat, unclaimed by any dragonrider, or feral.

There will be a lot of dragons to keep track of going forward. Here, for your convenience, is a list of all the claimed and unclaimed dragons, ranked by size.

Potential spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Season 2 ahead!

Claimed dragons

1. Vhagar

Vhagar on House of the Dragon. HBO

Location: King’s Landing.

Fun fact: Vhagar was the largest dragon to live throughout the Dance of the Dragons. Named for one of the gods of Old Valyria, her first known rider was Queen Visenya Targaryen during Aegon’s Conquest, followed by Prince Baelon “The Brave” Targaryen, the late Lady Laena Velaryon, and now Prince Aemond “One-Eye” Targaryen. We most recently saw her chomp through Arrax and Prince Lucerys at Storm’s End.

Battle experience: Vhagar was used to win many battles, including Aegon’s Conquest, the First Dornish War, the Faith Militant Uprising, and the Fourth Dornish War.

Ridden by: Aemond “One-Eye” Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

2. Dreamfyre

Dreamfyre’s three eggs on Game of Thrones. HBO

Location: King’s Landing.

Fun fact: The A Song of Ice and Fire books, and the Game of Thrones show, heavily imply that Dreamfyre is the mother of Daenerys’ three dragons.

Ridden by: Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban).

3. Caraxes

Caraxes on House of the Dragon. HBO

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: When Daemon was married to Laena Velaryon, the previous owner of Vhagar, the couple would tour the Free Cities of Essos, giving dragonriding shows. But neither Caraxes nor Vhagar were meant to be mere circus animals, and we most recently saw Caraxes being ridden by Daemon in the finale of House of the Dragon.

Battle experience: Caraxes was used twice in battle by his first dragonrider, Daemon’s uncle Aemon Targaryen, and was then used during the War in the Stepstones by Daemon before the Dance of the Dragons.

Ridden by: Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

4. Meleys

Meleys on House of the Dragon. HBO

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: Meleys was previously claimed by Alyssa Targaryen, mother of the late King Viserys I Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen. Despite her great size, Meleys was considered one of the fastest dragons in Westeros. We most recently saw Meleys being ridden by Rhaenys in Episodes 9 and 10, as she escaped King’s Landing to deliver news of Viserys’ passing to Rhaenyra.

Ridden by: Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

5. Syrax

Syrax on House of the Dragon. HBO

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: Syrax was named after a Valyrian goddess. She was a bit pampered throughout most of her life, being well-fed and often kept in the Dragonpit when she wasn’t out riding with Rhaenyra. She never had to hunt or go into battle until the Dance of the Dragons.

Ridden by: Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy).

6. Sunfyre

Location: King’s Landing.

Fun fact: Sunfyre was considered one of the most beautiful dragons ever seen in the Seven Kingdoms. He had gold scales, and pink wings that shone in the sunlight.

Ridden by: Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).

7. Tessarion

Location: King’s Landing.

Fun fact: Tessarion was a third the size of Vhagar, the largest living dragon. She was ridden by Daeron Targaryen, the youngest son of Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower and the late King Viserys I Targaryen. Although we haven’t seen Daeron yet, rumor has it we’ll meet the youngest Hightower-Targaryen and his dragon in Season 2.

Ridden by: Daeron Targaryen.

8. Seasmoke

Location: Driftmark.

Fun fact: Seasmoke was heartbroken when his rider, Laenor Velaryon, “died.” Eventually he’s reclaimed by Addam of Hull, who is discovered to be of regal Velaryon descent and is named the new heir of Driftmark.

Ridden by: Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan).

9. Vermax

Vermax on House of the Dragon. HBO

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: In the books, Vermax despises snow, ice, and cold. It was a big deal when he and his two dragon brothers, Tyraxes and Arrax, bonded with Jacaerys, Joffrey, and Lucerys Velaryon, because their parentage and “Valyrian purity” was in contention. We most recently saw Jacaerys flying off with Vermax to the Eyrie to begin garnering support for the Blacks’ cause.

Ridden by: Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett).

10. Tyraxes

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: By the start of the Dance of the Dragons, Tyraxes was still a young male dragon who wasn’t large enough for combat, but could fly for long distances.

Ridden by: Joffrey Velaryon.

11. Moondancer

Baela Targaryen and Moondancer, as illustrated by Douglas Wheatley for Fire & Blood. Douglas Wheatley for Fire & Blood

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: Moondancer was a tiny and nimble dragon, never growing larger than a warhorse. She was the smallest dragon alive during the Dance of the Dragons.

Ridden by: Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia).

Unclaimed dragons

1. The Cannibal

“The Cannibal” by Douglas Wheatley for Fire & Blood. Douglas Wheatley for Fire & Blood

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: The Cannibal, as the name implies, ate dead dragons, newborn dragons, and dragon eggs. He was one of the largest dragons ever, and vanished without a trace at the end of the Dance of the Dragons.

Claimed by: No one. The Cannibal was too wild to be tamed.

2. Vermithor

Vermithor on House of the Dragon. HBO

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: Vermithor was once ridden by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, the grandfather of Viserys I Targaryen. We recently saw him serenaded by Daemon, who was presumably trying to re-tame the dragon and add it to the Blacks’ arsenal. Vermithor is eventually persuaded, but only after a new dragonrider named Hugh Hammer comes around.

Claimed by: Hugh Hammer.

3. Silverwing

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: Silverwing was the dragon of Queen Alysanne Targaryen, the sister-wife of Jaehaerys, and a companion to Vermithor. Unlike Vermithor, Silverwing was considered “friendlier” and “more docile,” at least by dragon standards. But like Vermithor, she needed an outsider — a man named Ulf White — to be tamed for the Blacks.

Claimed by: Ulf White.

4. Sheepstealer

Location: Dragonstone.

Fun fact: Sheepstealer enjoyed devouring sheep and the occasional sheepdog, which earned it a bad reputation amongst the smallfolk of Dragonstone. No one thought he could be tamed until a woman named Nettles answered The Blacks’ call for dragonriders. Sheepstealer is one of the few dragons that survives the Dance of the Dragons and flees into obscurity.

Claimed by: Nettles.

5. Grey Ghost

Location: Dragonstone

Fun fact: Grey Ghost was a shy dragon, emerging from his lair just once every few years.