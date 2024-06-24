Alyn (Abubakar Salim) and Addam (Clinton Liberty) of Hull might seem like random additions to House of the Dragon, but this season is teasing a hefty role for the brothers. We first met Alyn in the Season 2 premiere, which established an immediate connection to the Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Alyn saved Corlys’ life after an off-screen battle at sea, and Corlys feels the need to repay him. But with the introduction of Alyn’s brother Addam, it’s clear Corlys’ obligation extends even beyond Alyn’s heroic act. His true connection to the brothers remains a mystery, but House of the Dragon is setting up a major twist... and giving House Velaryon an even bigger stake in the story.

Season 2’s second episode, “Rhaenyra the Cruel,” is chiefly concerned with the fallout of Blood and Cheese, but it does check in with Alyn and Addam. Their encounter, however brief, is chock full of foreshadowing, as Addam encourages Alyn to cash in on Corlys’ unspoken offer. The Sea Snake’s ship was damaged in battle, but once it’s rebuilt, Alyn could find a place among his crew. It would be a chance to make a fortune and establish a name for himself. None of that matters to Alyn, however, if it means taking a favor from Corlys.

“But brother,” Addam says, “he owes you. He owes us.”

Alyn and Addam of Hull are set to become major players in House Velaryon. HBO

House of the Dragon isn’t playing coy about Alyn and Addam’s importance, especially after Alyn’s conversation with Corlys in Episode 1, which focuses on the loss of Corlys’ heir, Luke Velaryon. There’s still a lot we don’t know about these brothers, but their introduction makes Westeros just a bit bigger. While Team Black and Team Green fight for the Iron Throne, the Sea Snake will be searching for a new Lord of Driftmark. Alyn doesn’t seem to want anything to do with Corlys, but those who’ve read George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood know that fate has other plans.

Without going too far into spoiler territory, Alyn and Addam have their roles to play in the coming conflict. Each will prove their worth to House Velaryon in different ways: Addam becomes a dragon rider (a fate Episode 2 teases heavily), while Alyn becomes Corlys’ chosen heir. House of the Dragon is establishing the brothers as major players and bringing fresh blood to Team Velaryon, which suffered so many losses last season. The Velaryons have been observing from the sidelines, but Season 2 is set to give them a more active role.

