House of the Dragon Star Gives an Intriguing Update on Game of Thrones' Most Exciting Spinoff

House of the Dragon may be the first Game of Thrones spinoff, but it won’t be the last. From the moment credits rolled on the series finale, speculation swirled around different ideas for different series, from the likely (the cast is already announced for A Knight of the Seven Kindgoms, the adaptation of the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas) to the unlikely (despite Kit Harington’s best efforts, the Jon Snow sequel is no longer in development.)

But one of the next Game of Thrones universe spinoffs may in fact be a spinoff of a spinoff — Nine Voyages, a prequel series focusing on the life of Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake. In late 2023, George R. R. Martin announced on his personal blog that the spinoff had been moved from live-action to animation for budgetary reasons. Now, a House of the Dragon star is eager to get involved in the project.

Before he was a loving grandfather and wise elder, Corlys Velaryon was a fierce sailor. HBO

Steve Toussaint, who plays an older Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, is eager to lend his voice to the project. “I would gladly do that,” he tells Inverse. “The last time I saw George Martin was a couple of years ago, and he was the one that told me that they were now thinking about doing it as animation,” he said.

To him, that’s what made the possibility of reprising his role seem actually likely. “People had said to me, ‘Hey great, they're doing a series about your character.’ And I would often say, ‘Well, it’s his younger days and I can no longer play 21 — not feasibly anyway.” Unfortunately, while Toussaint is raring to go, there isn’t much by way of an update. “That's the last I've heard of it,” he says. “It's above my pay grade.”

In 2022, when the spinoff was first announced, Toussaint told Entertainment Weekly he was anxious to get involved even if the live-action medium would make that difficult. “If I'm lucky, I might say to them, ‘Let me just be at the beginning [of the show] sitting with a book saying, ‘Let me talk about my life,’” he said.

Steve Toussaint and Eve Best are up to reprise their roles of Corlys and Rhaenys in Nine Voyages. HBO

But he’s not the only House of the Dragon star who wants to get involved with this project. Eve Best, who portrays Corlys’ wife Rhaenys in the series, also expressed a desire to lend her voice to Rhaenys’ animated counterpart. “Does she come along?” she asks Toussaint. “I hope that she gets her nose in somewhere.”

Even if there isn’t any movement on the series, Toussaint is ready to get involved if he’s asked. “I would love to do it, if it ever happens.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres June 16 on HBO.