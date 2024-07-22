One Line in House of the Dragon Changes a Major Book Character For the Better

House of the Dragon Season 2 has been slowly building up to a big reveal. First, we met Ulf the White, a starving King’s Landing peasant convinced he’s a bastard son of King Viserys. Then we were introduced to Addam of Hull, who saved Corlys Velaryon’s life, serves as his newfound first mate, and might be his illegitimate son. Finally, we’ve seen blacksmith Hugh Hammer several times throughout Season 2, and he too may have royal blood.

At the end of Season 2 Episode 5, Rhaenyra plans to gather these castoffs of Targaryen blood to ride dragons, so we’ll likely see this ragtag group of so-called Dragonseeds fighting together before the season concludes. But one of the key Dragonseeds from House of the Dragon’s source material is missing, and a low-profile Targaryen may have taken their place.

In George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, the fourth Dragonseed is a young girl from Driftmark known as Nettles. When she answers Rhaenyra’s call for riders, she forms a bond not with the Targaryen dragons, but with Sheepstealer, a wild dragon living near Dragonstone.

Rhaena confronts Lady Jeyne Arryn about the wild dragon stalking the Vale. HBO

There are only two episodes left in House of the Dragon Season 2, and there’s still no sign of Nettles, but Episode 6 seems to be placing another character in her position. Rhaena Targaryen was sent away to the Eyrie to look after Rhaenyra’s young sons, but throughout Season 2 we’ve seen her displeasure at being sidelined as a glorified babysitter, and this latest episode takes pains to focus on her situation.

In Episode 6, when Rhanyra summons Ser Steffon Darklyn to attempt to ride a dragon, he suggests Rhaena as a possible rider. “She has attempted it,” Corlys replies, “But the dragons here will not accept her as a rider.”

In the books, Rhaena doesn’t ride a dragon during the Dance of Dragons; instead, one of the eggs sent with her for safekeeping hatches, and she forms a bond with a dragon she names Morning.

Taming a wild dragon and assuming Nettles’ place would bring Rhaena into the action. HBO

But it looks like the series has different plans for Rhaena, as she sees a field burnt to a crisp while walking near the Eyrie. Rhaena asks Lady Jeyne Arryn about the dragon, who says, “It is large and formidable, but alas, wild.” Rhaena’s flippant response suggests she’s forming a plan.

Rhaena, it seems, will almost certainly take Nettles’ place; a teenage girl who rides a wild dragon is missing from the story, and another teenage girl looks like she’s about to tame a wild dragon. While Nettles was an interesting character, this would not only consolidate and streamline the source material, but also give Rhaena — the steadfast daughter of Laena Targaryen — a way to prove her worth to both herself and her stepmother, Queen Rhaenyra. So don’t be surprised if she suddenly becomes a lot more than a babysitter.

