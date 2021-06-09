If we discovered aliens, would you look up from your phone?

What would it mean to you if we discovered aliens? Our lead story today is all about what the chief of NASA is saying about that possibility, while also not ruling out it could be something made with human hands (China, Russia, Batman).

“I have talked to those Navy pilots and they are sure that they saw something real,” NASA’s newly appointed administrator, Bill Nelson, recently told CNN.

NASA is investigating UFOs — NASA's new administrator has called on scientists to begin investigating unidentified phenomena, ruling out that they are optical illusions. Passant Rabie has the story:

With the anticipated release of the Pentagon UFO report just days away, these unidentified flying objects have become a public obsession — so much so that even NASA can no longer ignore the rising interest in unraveling the mystery.

During an interview with CNN, NASA’s newly appointed administrator, Bill Nelson, expressed interest in finding out what these flying objects that have appeared in Navy pilot videos are all about.

NASA has long stayed out of discussions regarding unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), but now it seems the space agency is forced to take part in the conversation, which could lead to removing the stigma over researching this aerial mystery.

Where do meteorites come from? — After examining 10,000 kilograms of sedimentary rock, a new study suggests meteorites come from an unidentified region in the asteroid belt, reports Passant Rabie:

Geologist Birger Schmitz doesn’t just look for ordinary rocks. The Lund University professor trots the globe in search of millions or billions of year-old dust from space.

His travels have recently taken him to California, Sweden, China, and Russia, collecting 10,000 kilograms of cosmic sedimentary rock from 15 different windows of time over the past 500 million years of Earth-fallen meteorites.

Schmitz tells Inverse the purpose of this extensive search was to trace the origins of meteorites. Instead of finding answers, though, Schmitz and his colleagues only came up with more questions. And it’s causing a rethink to the origin stories of space rocks and the history of Earth.

Reviewed: The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster — Thanks to an infusion of cash and tech from Mercedes-AMG, this Aston exists. And thank goodness, because the world is a better place for it, writes Jordan Golson:

I was driving north on I-5 toward Orange County when a maniac pulled up next to me and began waving frantically.

I wondered if the rear end of my car, a brilliant yellow Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, was on fire, and he was trying to let me know about it. But no — instead, he showed me his Dodgers cap, and I began laughing, gave him a thumbs-up, and goosed it. Easy triple-digits quickly put space between me and my new fan.

Clearly, with my long red beard, red hair, and my stunning Aston Martin drop-top, he thought I was World Series champion Justin Turner of the LA Dodgers. I wasn't, but I was happy to give the fellow a thrill.

Loki is Marvel's best Disney+ show so far — Here's why Marvel's new streaming series is worth checking out, according to a group of entertainment writers who assessed the show ahead of its release. Here’s a snippet of the group review by Jake Kleinman, Ryan Britt, Dais Johnston, and Alex Welch:

Rejoice, feeble humans. Loki is finally here!

The Marvel series about everyone’s favorite God of Mischief premieres June 9 on Disney+, and here at Inverse, we were lucky enough to see the first two episodes early.

That’s not quite enough to write an actual review, but we still have plenty of opinions about Loki to share. So here are four early reactions to Marvel’s new show from the Inverse TV and Movies team.

A different billionaire is going to space — Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson could fly to space just a bit earlier than Blue Origin’s and SpaceX's founders, reports Mike Brown:

Move over, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk — Richard Branson may be the first of the space firm founders to actually make it to space himself.

Blue Origin announced Monday that Bezos, its founder, would fly on the firm’s first crewed mission scheduled for July 20. But later that day, Parabolic Arc reported that Virgin Galactic is planning to send Branson on a suborbital flight over the July 4 holiday weekend.

