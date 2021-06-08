Loki Episode 1 release date, start time, trailer, and Disney+ schedule

Marvel’s third original Disney+ series is almost here.

Loki puts Tom Hiddleston’s beloved God of Mischief front-and-center for the first time, promising to give fans a time travel crime-thriller the likes of which only Avengers: Endgame has ever come close to offering within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming off the successes of both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earlier this year, Loki has the potential to be Disney+’s first summer hit.

Loki’s premiere is imminent, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ release of Loki Episode 1, including when you can watch its first episode and how much time to carve out for the trickster god’s new adventure.

When is the Loki Episode 1 release date?

Loki Episode 1 will be released Wednesday, June 9th on Disney+.

When is the Loki Episode 1 release time?

Wunmi Mosaku and Tom Hiddleston in Loki. Marvel Studios

Assuming that Marvel and Disney don’t release it early as a surprise drop, Loki Episode 1 becomes available to stream on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What’s Loki’s release schedule?

Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are only six episodes of Loki, and Marvel will release the show’s episodes weekly on Wednesdays beginning with its premiere on June 9th. The Loki Season 1 finale is currently set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, July 14th.

How long is Loki Episode 1?

We can confirm that Loki Episode 1 runs for 51 minutes (counting its end credits). That makes it the longest series premiere of any of Marvel’s Disney+ shows to date — beating The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere’s 50-minute runtime and the WandaVision premiere’s 30-minute runtime.

Since the series is only six episodes long, viewers can likely expect all episodes of Loki to hover close to that 50-minute mark as well.

Where can I watch Loki Episode 1?

Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston in Loki. Marvel Studios

As was the case with both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is a Disney+ exclusive series. Only the streaming service’s paid subscribers will be able to stream Loki’s six episodes in the coming weeks.

Is there a Loki trailer?

Yes! Marvel has released two full trailers for Loki up as of this article’s publication (as well as a handful of shorter TV spots). While the trailers don’t give away too many specific plot details about the series, they do a good job of showcasing its unique tone, sense of humor, and direction.

The trailers also focus on the relationship between Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Their bond promises to be one of Loki’s primary storylines, and based just on what’s been shown in the trailers, Wilson and Hiddleston’s on-screen chemistry should be one of the series’ biggest delights.