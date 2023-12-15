If you still have a lot of questions about the Cybertruck, you’re not alone. Even with its release, we’re still getting insight on the EV pickup in drips. For example: the inclusion of a special “Wade Mode” or whether it’s equipped for off-roading.

Likewise, there are still many open questions about the Cybertruck’s in-car experience — namely the sound system. So, for anyone who's an audiophile and a fan of Tesla’s weirdest and most over-the-top car yet, we compiled everything we know about the Cybertruck’s sound system right now.

The Cybertruck’s Sound System

While Tesla hasn’t offered a ton of official information about its sound system, one thing we do know directly from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, is that the Cybertruck has “15 speakers, including two dedicated subwoofers and distributed amplifiers.”

Over on the r/cybertruck subreddit, some users have dug up speaker specs listed on Tesla’s parts catalog.

It’s notable here that there are two woofers in the Cybertruck, which is an upgrade to the single woofer found in other Tesla models. It is also notable, however, that the Cybertruck has fewer speakers than the Model S Plaid, which clocks in at 22.

Fifteen speakers is no Maybach (the Mercedes I sat in this year had 39 speakers and with Dolby Atmos spatial audio), but that’s pretty formidable, even in a world of increasingly elaborate in-car entertainment. I can’t say for sure until I hear the speakers for myself, but the Cybertruck’s sound system may actually earn the “recording studio sound dynamics” description Tesla has given it.

And as far as real-world impressions? Well, we haven’t really gotten a ton, but YouTuber Marques Brownlee a.k.a. MKBHD — who didn’t mention the sound in his initial first drive — did elaborate on his deep dive in a post on X after some prodding. “The speakers do get really damn loud,” says Brownlee.

“Loud” is an interesting choice of words here. Don’t get me wrong, sometimes you want volume, but if you’re spending upwards of $100,000 on an EV, I couldn’t blame you for wanting a little more nuance than just “loud.”

Again, there’s still a lot we don’t know here, and just because a car has fewer speakers doesn’t mean it will necessarily sound worse. If I had to pick one word to describe the Cybertruck it would be “overengineered” so it wouldn’t surprise me if its sound system also adopted that ethos.

Tesla notably hired engineers from Bang & Olufsen and has allegedly been using what one could describe as “unbranded” Bang & Olufsen speakers in its EVs for a while now. I suspect the Cybertruck (its buzziest and one of its most expensive cars right now) would also carry on that tradition.