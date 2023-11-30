Tesla’s Cybertruck Starts at $60,900 and Has a Max Range of 340 Miles

Four years later and we’re not getting a $40,000 Cybertruck with a 500-mile range. Instead, Tesla finally delivered its first 10 Cybertrucks and revealed all the specs we were so eagerly waiting for. During the delivery event that started almost 30 minutes late and attracted around 113,000 live viewers on X, Elon Musk sent off Tesla’s first all-electric pickup trucks to their actual buyers.

The first Cybertrucks are officially on the road. Tesla

With so much buildup to this event, we were expecting a lot more. Yes, we saw Tesla perform another live demonstration of the Armor Glass by throwing a baseball at the window this time. It’s no metal ball, though. We also got to see the Cybertruck lit up by gunfire, although not directly aimed at the windows.

After waiting so many years to see the production-ready Cybertruck, it doesn’t really feel like Tesla redeemed itself from its reveal event in 2019.

Three Models: Cyberbeast, All-Wheel Drive, and Rear-Wheel Drive

Still, Tesla finally detailed all the Cybertruck’s specs. Let’s start with the “Cyberbeast” trim that offers a 320-mile range and 11,000 pounds of towing capacity. This top-of-the-line model maxes out at 130 mph, packs 835 horsepower and 10,296 lb-ft of torque, and can go from 0 to 60 mph in a blisteringly fast 2.6 seconds. That’s faster than a Porsche 911 even while the Cyberbeast is towing that same sportscar, as demonstrated by Tesla.

Tow and stow whatever you want with the Cybertruck. Tesla

The non-Cyberbeast all-wheel drive model gets a little more range at 340 miles, but only goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 112 mph. It’s also a downgrade to 600 horsepower and 7,435 lb-ft of torque, while still providing the same towing capacity.

It looks like Tesla is still working out the details for its entry-level rear-wheel drive option, but it’s set to have a 250-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds so far.

Tesla’s website mentions that you can get more range with a “Range Extender,” which Tesla’s senior vice president of powertrain and energy Drew Bagliano explained as “a toolbox-sized battery” that sits in the bed. With Range Extender, the Cyberbeast’s range jumps from 320 miles to “440+ miles;” the range on the all-wheel drive model increases from 340 miles to “470+ miles;” and there’s no info on whether the rear-wheel model supports it or not.

MORE THAN A TRUCK

If that’s not enough to sway you, Tesla decked out the Cybertruck’s interior with a 18.5-inch touchscreen at the front and a 9.4-inch one in the back. You’ll get a 15-speaker audio system, acoustic glass that makes the cabin as quiet as possible, and a built-in hospital-grade HEPA filter.

Tesla went with the minimalist interior again with the Cybertruck. Tesla

On the outside, Tesla officially confirms that the truck bed is six feet by four feet, which is expandable if you fold down the back seat and take down the tailgate. There’s additional storage thanks to a frunk and a hidden gear locker, as well. The Cybertruck even has 120V and 240V outlets, so you can power your work equipment, power your home in emergencies and even charge up another EV.

Tesla’s website mentions a bunch of accessories for the Cybertruck, including the Basecamp instant tent, light bars that shine up to 525 yards, and all-terrain tires. We’re not sure the pricing for these add-ons, but people have already gotten a look at them during the delivery event.

$40,0000 WAS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

You can forget snagging a Cybertruck for anywhere close to $40,000. The starting price for the entry-level model will be around $60,990 and will deliver sometime in 2025. In the middle, the all-wheel drive model starts at $79,990 and will come out next year. Finally, the most expensive trim, the Cyberbeast, starts at $99,990 and we can expect the rollout sometime also in 2024.

If you’re still sold on the Cybertruck, you can still make a $250 deposit that’s fully refundable. Keep in mind that even though Tesla delivered the first models today, it’ll likely be a while until you get yours. During a third-quarter earnings call, Musk said that reservation holders should “temper expectations” since it will take a while to ramp up to a 125,000 per year production capacity. He added that Tesla should hit 250,000 Cybertrucks delivered in a year around 2025.