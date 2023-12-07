For as big of a release as the Cybertruck was, we’re still uncovering random features from the fans and not Tesla itself. The latest feature we’re getting insight into is “Wade Mode” which was discovered in the settings for the Cybertruck’s Off-Road Baja menu by X user @niccruzpatane.

As you can see in the image, Tesla made the Cybertruck capable of adjusting ride height to protect the battery when you’re driving through water.

BOAT MODE ENGAGED

For those of us who have followed Cybertruck from the very beginning, this Wade Mode should be reminiscent of a wild feature that Musk previously teased. Last year, the Tesla CEO posted on what was then Twitter that the Cybertruck would be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat,” adding that it would be able to cross rivers, lakes, and seas that aren’t choppy.

That was a bold claim and one that generated some hype about how versatile the Cybertruck would be. After all, we’re talking about an amphibious EV here — one that would be able to get from SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas to the nearby South Padre Island that’s separated by a channel of water, according to Musk himself.

The idea was certainly ambitious, but so was the Cybertruck. However, we can’t help but compare the Wade Mode that was recently discovered to Musk’s previous claims. We’re not seeing anything close to an alleged “Boat Mode,” but then again, the Cybertruck ended up softening up on lots of Musk’s wildest claims.

LIVE DEMOS NEEDED

Of course, we’d like to see Wade Mode in action before we pass final judgment. There’s no telling when someone will take this feature for a spin, but we’ve already seen the first customers drive off with their Cybertrucks and YouTubers taking them out for first drives.

For now, Wade Mode feels like another compromise that had to be made to finally deliver the Cybertruck. There was a lot of overpromising and underdelivering — particularly with the range and price — and a Cybertruck that could navigate certain bodies of water might just be another casualty here.