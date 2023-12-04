10 Fun Cybertruck Features You Probably Didn't Know About

We may finally have the official specs of the Cybertruck, but the mysteries aren’t exactly solved. The more we see, the more we learn about the interesting design choices that help the Cybertruck stand out even more than it already does.

We’ve already highlighted some big must-knows like price and range, but there are still plenty of quirky additions worth noting outside of those major pieces. So, here are 10 smaller features that surprised us about the Cybertruck.

As controversial as the Cybertruck is, Tesla is pushing car design forward with some unique features. Tesla

1. NO DOOR HANDLES

Instead of traditional door handles, the Cybertruck will use buttons to release the doors about an inch or so. That goes for the front and back rows, but you can just configure the Cybertruck’s doors to automatically open as you approach it thanks to the Tesla app.

2. BOTTLE CAP OPENER

Tesla felt it was necessary to include a bottle opener at the back of the Cybertruck, just underneath the truck bed’s lights. It’s a small addition that pairs nicely with the sub-trunk that can double as a cooler since it has a drain hole, so we’re not complaining.

You don’t need to slam an unopened bottle against the Cybertruck’s steel chassis, there’s a bottle opener in the truck bed. MKBHD / YouTube

3. DIFFERENT DIMENSIONS

In a tour video from the YouTuber, MKBHD, the dimensions measured for the production model Cybertruck come in a fair bit (5 percent) smaller than the original prototype. We’re not shocked since the Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019 and a lot has changed since then. However, it’s still a shrinkage of about five percent, making the Cybertruck more relatable in size to the Ford F-150 Lightning.

4. REMOVABLE AEROCAPS

The Cybertruck’s wheels are just as funky as its overall exterior design. However, if you’re after a more standard look, you can yank off the plastic hubcaps off the wheels for some better airflow and circulation. Putting them back on is as simple as clicking the two-part plastic hubcap back onto the wheel, which will give you better aerodynamics and range.

You can rip off the plastic hubcaps for better aesthetics, though it’ll cost you some range. MKBHD / YouTube

5. AN OBSTRUCTED REAR WINDOW

While the Cybertruck doesn’t come with a rear-view mirror, there is some slight visibility out of the back window. That’s completely gone once you close the truck bed with the Tonneau Cover, which is recommended for better range. To make up for this, there’s a rear-view camera feed on the main touchscreen.

6. SELF-CLEANING FRONT CAMERA

If you’re planning on taking the Cybertruck off-roading, you’ll be grateful that Tesla included a front camera that can clean itself. On the touchscreen, you can tap a button when you’re looking through the front camera which gives it a quick rinse for better visibility.

7. OVERHEAD GEAR SHIFTING

Tesla has never really been a fan of the traditional gearbox in the middle of the front-row cabin. We’re seeing that again with the Cybertruck, but the gear shifts are in the overhead portion of the interior. It may take some time to adjust to, but it may feel better than selecting gears with a touchscreen.

8. REAL-TIME DISPLAY UI

If you want to adjust anything with your Cybertruck, you can do most of the functions via the 18.5-inch touchscreen. Even better, Tesla designed the UI to show a digital rendition of your Cybertruck that even matches if your windows are rolled down, if the Tonneau Cover is peeled back, or if you move the steering wheel.

You can control the Cybertruck from the UI, but the digital rendering will also match the actual EV. TopGear / YouTube

9. PHYSICAL BUTTONS ON THE STEERING WHEEL

Physical button lovers rejoice. Instead of the usual haptic feedback buttons that Tesla uses for its steering wheels, the Cybertruck has actual physical buttons that you can click and press for its steering apparatus that’s somewhere between a yoke and a wheel. It may have felt silly to remove all the physical stalks from the steering wheel, but at least Tesla is going back to real buttons.

10. RGB LIGHTING IN THE CABIN

Tesla went with a minimalist interior for the Cybertruck, much like its other EVs. However, you can customize the RGB lighting in the cabin to set whatever mood you want. We already saw this ambient lighting with the Model 3 refresh, so it makes a lot of sense for Tesla to include it in the Cybertruck.